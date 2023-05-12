Statement by FCCPS Superintendent Peter Noonan

Dear Parents,

We would like to provide you with an update on the message we sent in March regarding the report of a serious incident that occurred on our Secondary Campus. We understand the importance of keeping you informed and have worked diligently with the appropriate authorities to address this matter.

First and foremost, we want to assure you that our students’ safety, security, and well-being are our top priorities.

Following a thorough two-month investigation, we are writing to inform you that charges have been filed against the student accused of a student-on-students sexual assault.

After learning about the allegations, our administrators promptly notified law enforcement and actively cooperated with the Falls Church City Police throughout their investigation. The accused student was expelled and has not been allowed on campus since the incident was reported. The incident occurred on campus nearly two hours after school had dismissed. The students involved were not part of any after school activity.

Due to the students’ minor status and the ongoing law enforcement process, we cannot provide further details at this time. However, we remain committed to being as transparent as possible within the confines of the law.

Our school counselors, psychologists, and social workers are available if your student needs extra support or would like to process their thoughts and feelings.

We will continue to communicate with you in close cooperation with the authorities. We are here to support you and your children.

Sincerely,

Peter Noonan