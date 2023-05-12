Investigation Leads to Arrest of Juvenile

On Thursday, May 11, 2023, at 4 p.m., City of Falls Church Police arrested a juvenile in connection with two sexual assault cases.

Following a two-month investigation into the report of a serious incident occurring outside school hours on the Falls Church City Public Schools (FCCPS) Secondary Campus, charges were filed on Thursday, May 11, 2023, against a juvenile for aggravated sexual assault and rape.

The accused student was expelled upon report of the incident to school officials, and an investigation by City Police promptly commenced. The investigation gave detectives probable cause to believe that the accused had also sexually assaulted a second juvenile female off campus outside of school hours, approximately one month earlier.

We cannot provide further details at this time due to the accused’s juvenile status and the ongoing law enforcement process. Identifying information on the juvenile victims is also being withheld.

There is a court hearing today for the juvenile being charged.

Students who are victims of a crime can report it to the City of Falls Church Police Department’s non-emergency number 703-241-5050 (TTY 711), or if it’s an emergency, by calling 911. If you feel comfortable, you can also report a crime by speaking directly with a School Resource Officer.

If you have more information in reference to this case, contact Detective Clark Gagnon at 703-248-5319 (TTY 711) or CGagnon@fallschurchva.gov.