Mustangs Perfect at Home This Week, Spring Season Nearing

With regional playoffs set to begin as soon as two weeks from now for several Meridian athletic teams, not a single one of the school’s varsity squads lost at home throughout all of the first week of May, and only took one loss in total. Here’s how the various teams stacked up.

Though baseball did take the week’s lone loss in the aforementioned Tuesday night affair at William Monroe by a score of 2-5, they rebounded on Friday by beating Warren County 2-0 on the road. That brings their overall record to 11-4. Softball faced the exact same schedule as their baseball counterparts, with the girls sweeping their road trip as they beat Monroe 1-0 and then Warren County 7-3 to improve their record to 9-4-1.

Soccer racked up plenty of wins this week, going a combined 4-0-1 as they also both played William Monroe and Warren County. The boys were on the road for both of their Tuesday and Friday games, and beat Monroe 4-1 and then Warren County 10-1. The girls faced those two teams at home, playing Monroe to a 0-0 draw and then beating Warren 7-0, and they also faced Seton on the road on Thursday, who they beat 4-0. The boys are now 9-3 on the year while the girls are 7-2-2.

Lacrosse swept up this past week, as the boys played Fauquier on a neutral site at Liberty-Bealeton on Monday and won 10-9, then traveled to Culpeper County on Friday and won 14-7 to improve to 8-4 on the season. The girls, meanwhile, hosted Fauquier on Monday and Culpeper on Thursday and dominated both matchups, winning the former 23-2 and the latter 25-5 as they moved to 8-3.

Finally, girls’ tennis won its only game this past week as they beat Skyline 9-0 on the road on Monday, and now sit at 5-7.

Author Ryan McCafferty