Greyhounds Win Aided by First Career Home Run

By Erika Toman

In the game of the week, the Greyhounds (coached by Chris McCormack) defeated the Red Robbers (coached by Joe Greiner) by a score of 7 – 3. The game was tied at three in the bottom of the fifth when Davis Nicholas singled, scoring the go-ahead run.

The standout play of the game was Rocky Marx’s first career home run, tying the game in the fourth inning. Pitcher Kellan McCormack earned the win after entering the game in the fourth inning, allowing just one hit, no runs, and notching five strikeouts in two and two-thirds innings. The Greyhounds starter Asher Sequeira allowed only three hits while striking out eight batters over three and a third innings for a solid outing. Eight hits from Marx, McCormack, Sequeira, Nicholas, and Henry Upton helped fuel the win.

The Red Robbers’ starting pitcher, Teddy Greiner, delivered a great outing, going three and a third innings while striking out six batters. Reliever Xander Wagner pitched one and two third innings chalking up five strikeouts. Key offensive contributors for the Red Robbers included Greiner, who went two for two, John “Tig” Fatzinger and Aiden Ortiz each contributed a hit.

The Falls Church Kiwanis Little League is entering the last two weeks of regular season play with the playoffs starting the last full week of May. The league encourages all community members to enjoy a Majors Division game during their 75th anniversary season on Saturdays starting at 2:00pm, with games throughout the afternoon and evening, at Westgate Elementary’s Art Eagle Ballfield.

Rocky Marx. (Photo: Matt Vaughan)

Majors Division Season Standings as of May 7

Hammerheads (sponsored by Chandler’s Heating and Plumbing) 7-6

Red Robbers (sponsored by The Mount Rushmores) 8-5

Cherry Bombs (sponsored by Anthony Wilder) 9-4

Greyhounds (sponsored by Davis Laine, LLC) 8-5

Smurfs (sponsored by Don Beyer Volvo) 6-7

Ranch Falls Church (sponsored by NDI Custom Homes) 1-12