School News: May 4 – 10

Help Oak Street Get to Worlds

A team of Oak Street Elementary 3rd and 4th graders has advanced to the World Finals of Odyssey of the Mind, an academic problem-solving and creativity competition, for the first time in almost twenty years. They will represent FCCPS in East Lansing, Michigan, at Michigan State University from May 24-27, 2023. Please help their team offset the $3000 competition registration cost and get them to Worlds with their GoFundMe page: www.gofundme.com/f/oak-street-team-to-odyssey-of-the-mind-worlds?

OSE Students Compete In WordMasters

In the second WordMasters Challenge of the year, a team representing Oak Street Elementary School achieved the Highest Honors in the recent WordMasters Challenge — a national vocabulary competition involving nearly 125,000 students annually. The third-grade team scored an impressive 163 points out of a possible 200 in the second of three meets this year, placing seventh in the nation.

Competing in the tough Gold Division of the WordMasters Challenge, fifth grader Clara Teply earned a perfect score of 20 on the challenge. Nationally, only 45 fifth graders achieved this result. Other Oak Street Elementary School students who achieved outstanding results in the meet include fourth-grader Mia Brooks and fifth-grader Charlie McIntosh.

Danielle Kuck and Hana Saldate are recipients of Tri-M’s Recognition of Excellence program. Tri-M is a national honor society for musicians. (Photo: Mary Jo West)

MHS Virtual Global STEM Expo on May 5

The MHS World Smarts Team will present at the World Smarts Virtual Global STEM Expo on Friday, May 5, 2023, from 12:00 PM – 1:30 PM (EDT). The expo will feature 13 US-Ghana student teams presenting their projects live to a panel of STEM and global education industry leaders. During the event, five teams will be recognized for demonstrating excellence in STEM Innovation, STEM Application, Cross-Cultural Collaboration, Best Live Pitch, and an All-Star Award. They successfully participated in the World Smarts STEM Challenge, a virtual exchange program funded by the National Science Foundation. During the challenge, they collaborated with students in Ghana on a Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) project to address climate change challenges affecting their school and local communities.

MHS and Ghana created a prototype to reduce plastic waste by transforming plastic waste material into recycled 3D plastic filament. The 3D plastic filament will be used in 3D printers to develop classroom materials. The MHS team raised funds to provide their Ghana partner with a 3D printer and materials.

Register For FCEF Silent Auction

The FCEF Gala & Auction event is on Friday, May 19, but the silent auction opens a week earlier. Register at https://fcedf.auctions.networkforgood.com for a bidder number, browse the items up for bid, mark favorites, and get ready to bid. If one can’t attend the gala event on May 19, one can still bid and win items in the auction.

Here is some of the items for bidding: tickets to the James Taylor concert at Wolf Trap, interior design sessions and a custom ukulele.