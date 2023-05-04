Mother’s Day in F.C.: How to Celebrate Mothers, Grandmothers & Wives

As Mother’s Day is right around the corner, families may be wondering how they can celebrate their mother, grandmother or wife. Here are some ways that local families can show their love and appreciation to the important women in their lives.

Mother’s Day Ideas for Children:

1. Make Pottery at Clay Cafe Studio

One way to make a mother smile is by giving her something that came from the heart (and hands). Taking Mom to a pottery store, such as Clay Cafe Studios, gives a child a chance to make a heart-warming piece of art, while also engaging in a relaxing, bonding experience.

2. Take a Class at Karma Yoga

Children can be full of energy, so why not get that energy out with Mom? Taking a class at Karma Yoga can bring peace of mind to both a mother and child, as well as providing a physical activity both parties can easily participate in. Karma Yoga is also offering a Mothers Day Yoga & Art Class taught by yoga teacher and artist Bill Abel.

3. Plan a Picnic at Various Local Parks

The City of Falls Church offers 14 parks for residents and visitors to enjoy the great outdoors, as well as set up a nice picnic for Mom on her special day. Cherry Hill Park, Tinner Hill Park and more can be the perfect place to sit outside, indulge in some food and spend some time with Mom.

4. DIY Pizza-Making/Ice Cream Sundae/Etc…

For those who may want to celebrate Mother’s Day in the comfort of their house, children can put their cooking skills to the test by making DIY — do it yourself — pizzas, ice cream sundaes and more sweet or savory treats. Ingredients can be picked up at local shops such as Borek-G, Thompson Italian and The Happy Tart.

5. Help Plant a Garden

A popular pastime on Mother’s Day is gardening and also a great way a child can participate in a memory that can last a lifetime. Helping Mom spruce up a garden can put a smile on her face, while also teaching a child responsibility and carefulness. A child can also choose what flowers they would like to plant at local flower shop Galleria Florist.

Family Ideas for Grandchildren:

1. Enjoy Tea at Cherry Hill Farmhouse

An annual event hosted by the historic Cherry Hill Farmhouse, the Friend’s Mother’s Day Tea is a great, peaceful way families can celebrate the matriarch of their group while also learning about what a mother’s role was in the mid-19th century. This special event will consist of tea sandwiches, assorted sweets and of course, a bottomless cup of tea.

2. Take a Tour of Historic Sites

With the Little City having various historical features and the nation’s capital being under 30 minutes away, visiting monuments and museums can peak the interest of Grandma. The City of Falls Church offers the Tinner Hill arch, the Henderson House and the historic trails, while D.C. has the Washington Monument, Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History and the National Museum of African American History.

3. Make a Scrapbook of Family Memories

Grandmothers always seem to like talking about happy and fun memories from years past, so why not give her a scrapbook or memory book for her to look at? Finding past photos and even taking new ones to place in a scrapbook will allow Grandma to always have a physical reminder of the love that is shared between a family. One can take their camera to process the film taken at Dominion Camera, who also restores older photos.

4. Host a Spa Day at Home

Take the enjoyment of a spa day to Grandma’s house! Pamper her with a manicure, pedicure or both and maybe a relaxing back massage. To get even more creative, DIY face masks can add an extra element of silliness and fun for Grandma and the whole family.

Mother’s Day Ideas for Couples:

1. Take a Trip to the Theater.

Sometimes, going to see a show can be a great escape from the outside world. Luckily, the City of Falls Church and surrounding areas have upcoming productions just in time for Mother’s Day. Taking one’s wife to Creative Cauldron for “Audrey: The New Musical” or to the Kennedy Center for “Monty Python’s ‘Spamalot’” can be a visual treat for a couple.

2. Enjoy a Brunch Outing

For those who may want to treat their significant other with a tasty surprise, going out to brunch is the perfect mix of a savory and sweet bite to eat. Local restaurants such as Northside Social, 2941 Restaurant and more have Mother’s Day menus and are available upon reservation.

3. Grab a Drink at Breweries, Wineries and Restaurants

After a stressful week at work or home, a weekend out to grab a drink or two can give someone the relaxation they need, as well as provide private time for a couple. Settle Down Easy Brewing, Audacious Aleworks Brewery & Taproom and Harvey’s are just a few of the many places to grab a beverage and enjoy your loved one.

4. Take a Shopping Trip

As May brings in warmer weather, a shopping trip may be in cards for one’s significant other. Plan a shopping trip at the various shops and boutiques in the Little City and treat your loved one with their material wants and needs. Take a look at local shops such as Stylish Patina for a unique shopping experience.

Author Kylee Toland