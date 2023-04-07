Early Lead for the Greyhounds Seals Fate for Hammerheads

By Erika Toman

The Greyhounds (coached by Chris McCormack and sponsored by Davis Laine, LLC) earned a decisive victory from the Hammerheads (coached by Nick Toman, sponsored by Chandler’s Heating and Plumbing) with a score of 7-3. The Greyhounds opened up scoring in the first inning and the Hammerheads weren’t able to overcome Harrison Carmody’s crafty pitching. Carmody pitched the entire game, striking out four while allowing only six hits. He notably only walked one batter.

The Greyhounds saw the ball well, racking up 11 hits throughout the game. Kellan McCormack led the team going 3 for 4 at the plate hitting each ball deep into the outfield. Connor Fine, Harrison Carmody and Henry Green all contributed with two hits each.

The Greyhounds little league team saw the ball well, racking up 11 hits throughout the game. (Photo: Erika Toman)

Carmody was backed up by his team with excellent fielding. Miller Stevenson had two catches in right field off of hard hit Hammerhead balls. Rocky Marx, Henry Green and Henry Upton all made multiple plays in the infield and Kellan McCormack made a diving stop for the final out of the game.

For the Hammerheads, Evan Toman toed the rubber the first three innings. He struck out five batters, walking one and allowing three runs. Bronson Rogers threw three innings in relief out of the bullpen, striking out three. The Hammerheads were led at the plate by Casey Waldren and Hugo Collins, each having two hits. Also racking up a hit each were Luca Pipia and Landon Tucker. Defensively, shortstop Evan Toman made an excellent play on a ball hit up the middle to prevent more Greyhound runs.

Majors Division Season

Standings as of April 3

Hammerheads

(sponsored by Chandler’s

Heating and Plumbing)

2-2

Red Robbers

(sponsored by The Mount Rushmores)

3-1

Cherry Bombs

(sponsored by Anthony Wilder)

3-1

Greyhounds

(sponsored by Davis Laine, LLC)

2-2

Smurfs

(sponsored by Don Beyer Volvo)

1-3

Ranch Falls Church

(sponsored by NDI Custom Homes)

1-3

Notable performances the second week: Ranch FC’s Nate Landers hit two homeruns, including a grand slam. Kovas Plummer hit his second homerun for the Cherry Bombs.