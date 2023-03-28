F.C. City Manager Recommends FY24 Budget With No Tax Rate Change

At the Falls Church City Council meeting tonight, City Manager Wyatt Shields presented his recommended budget for Fiscal Year 2024 (beginning July 1) that proposes no change in the City’s real estate tax rate which now stands at $1.23 per $100 of assessed valuation. This comes despite the efforts by both the City government and the School Board to offer higher than usual compensation packages for their employees in the context of post-pandemic malaise,and heightened competition for quality work in the surrounding region.

FALLS CHURCH SCHOOL Superintendent Dr. Peter Noonan (left) and F.C. City Manager Wyatt Shields presented their proposed FY24 budgets to the City Council tonight. (News-Press photo)

The overall budget recommendation is to fund $118,382,643 in government ($48,346,511) and school ($49,583,251) services for the City’s 15,000 residents in its 2.2 square miles, up 4.9 percent from the current year.

Deliberation on the proposed budget will begin with a town hall at noon this Thursday at the F.C. City Hall, and final adoption by the Council will be May 8.