Sen. Elizabeth Warren Announces Re-Election Bid

Massachusetts Senator and former presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren announced her bid for re-election to the Senate today. She said in a statement:

“I first ran for Senate because I saw how the system is rigged for the wealthy and well-connected and against everyone else.

I won because Massachusetts voters know it too. And even though we’ve been up against powerful forces, the past ten years have shown us that when we organize, fight righteous fights, and hold those in power accountable, we can make positive change, including: Getting student loan debt cancelation to President Biden’s desk, Passing a new tax on massive corporate profits, Lowering the cost of hearing aids, Pressuring Wells Fargo executives into resigning after their fake accounts scandal, Even making billionaires cry on national TV

Now I’m running for re-election because there’s a lot more we’ve got to do. Pass a wealth tax. Make child care affordable. Ensure the right to an abortion. Protect consumers from big banks. Make our government work for everyone, not just a thin slice at the top.”