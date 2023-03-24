Business News & Notes: March 23rd – 29th

Franchises: What’s New and What’s Next

The Community Business Partnership (CBP) is virtual hosting a session to assist start-up businesses on Thursday, March 30, 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Heather Rosen, President of FranNet of Northern Virginia, will address topics including what it takes to be a successful franchise owner full time, as a semi-absentee investor, or as a summer business. Learn what to look for, which franchises do well, and which don’t, and which state and local regulations to be familiar with before signing an agreement. Rosen will also share franchise trends. To learn more and register for the session, visit https://wbcnova.centerdynamics.com/workshop.aspx?ekey=10430060.

Community Celebration of Businesses and Nonprofits

The Falls Church Chamber is hosting the Annual Business and Community Awards Gala, Bootleggers Ball, next Wednesday, March 29 at the State Theatre. The event is open to the public and celebrates local businesses. Nominees are as follows: Small Business: Jazzercise, Kathy Pippin Properties; Large Business: Diener & Associates, Falls Church McLean Children’s Center; Large Business: Body Dynamics, Falls Church McLean Children’s Center; Nonprofit: Falls Church Education Foundation, Homestretch, Falls Church McLean Children’s Center; and the nominations for Pillar of the Community are Dave Crance and Marybeth Connelly. The winners will be announced at the event. Entertainment will be provided by Groovejet Band, and there will be a silent auction, gambling, food, and prohibition-inspired cocktails. Top sponsors are Murphy’s Falls Church Funeral Home, Sen. Chap Petersen, Del. Marcus Simon, Sarah White and Lost Dog Café. Tickets are available on the Falls Church Chamber website (www.fallschurchchamber.org).

West Falls Church Metro Redevelopment Update

The Fairfax County Planning Commission has now endorsed the redevelopment of the West Falls Church Metro with a unanimous vote. They recommend a rezoning of the 24-acre property to allow over 1 million square feet of development. The current proposal is for 810 multifamily residential units, 85 townhomes, an office building and retail space. This recommendation goes to the Board of Supervisors for a public hearing and vote on May 9.

Fount Global Funding

Fount Global Inc. a D.C. business that conducts workplace analysis, has built an app to help companies fix internal bureaucracies which impact employees in their jobs. Fount offers targeted surveys that give upper management insight on company culture and work environment issues that cause the most frustration and attrition. The technology won the attention of Series A investors in a round led by Lavrock Ventures, based in McLean, enabling it to invest in engineering and product teams to expand the scope of its surveys. Fount’s customers include Adidas, Siemens and TEKsystems with offices in Falls Church, Bethesda and Glen Allen.