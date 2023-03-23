Spring Sports Are Underway At Meridian High School

It’s officially springtime, which means that Meridian High School’s baseball, softball, soccer, lacrosse, and tennis teams have taken to the field. The first week of the new season got off to a fast start, with a number of the squads already finding their way into the win column.

Baseball opened up in style on Wednesday, playing host to Thomas Jefferson, where they won 10-0 in six innings while being propelled by Grant Greiner’s perfect game. Then on Friday they hosted Seton and won 10-9 in a massive comeback effort after trailing 8-0, thanks to Zander Greene’s walk-off double. Their next game will be this Wednesday as they visit Thomas Edison.

Boys Varsity soccer avenged their only regular season loss from last season with a convincing 6-2 home win over William Monroe on Friday night. The goals came early and often at the Mustangs’ home opener. (Photo: Lucas Hollinger)

The boys’ soccer team also came out of the gates firing on all cylinders, winning 6-1 at North Stafford in their opener on Wednesday and then coming home to beat William Monroe 6-2 on Friday. The girls’ soccer team tied Monroe on the road on Friday, with the game ending in a 0-0 draw. Both teams will be off this coming week and will be back in action on Monday, March 27th, with the girls playing Annandale at home and the boys visiting Park View in Sterling.

The Mustang baseball team had a thrilling come-from-behind victory at home on Friday night. After being down 8-0, the ‘Stangs battled back, winning in the bottom of the 9th. (Photo: Cayce Ramey)

The most dominant victory of all belonged to boys’ lacrosse, who walloped DC International at home on Thursday to the tune of 19-2 to start the year. They’ll look to stay hot this Friday when they visit Brentsville, meanwhile the girls, who have not played yet, open up on Monday at home against McLean.

Girls’ softball was the only squad to take a loss during opening week, falling 2-3 at home to Wakefield on Thursday, but they’ll have a chance on Monday to avenge that as they play at Falls Church High. That leaves only tennis, where neither the boys or girls competed this week due to postponements, as they are now scheduled to open up on Wednesday against Washington-Liberty.