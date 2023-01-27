Meridian Boys Go 4-1 On the Road, Begin Homestand on Friday

Meridian’s boys’ basketball team played five consecutive road games to begin league play in the Northwestern District, and won four of them in what was overall a successful trip. It began with a 66-25 win over Trinity Christian on January 10th, which was followed by an equally dominant 83-46 victory over Warren County on the 13th as Will Davis made six three-pointers and Wyatt Trundle added 17 points.

The Mustangs then added wins over Manassas Park on the 17th (67-32) and Brentsville on the 20th (72-53), with Trundle scoring 25 against Brentsville while the Manassas Park game was a balanced scoring attack with no one tallying more than Grant Greiner’s 12. However, things ended on a low note as Meridian was dominated 69-34 by Skyline on the 24th. Skyline is the team to beat in the conference, per assistant coach Rusty Payne, and the Mustangs were simply outmatched.

They’ll have a great chance to get back on track this Friday, though, as they’ll play host to William Monroe for the first of what will now be five consecutive home games between now and February 10th. The other four matchups during the homestand will be rematches against Warren County, Manassas Park, Brentsville, and Skyline.