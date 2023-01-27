Business News & Notes: January 26th – February 1st

Intellectual Property Fundamentals

The Virginia SBDC is offering a Patent and Trademark Series. The first session is Intellectual Property Fundamentals and will be held on Tuesday, January 31 at 12 noon. In collaboration with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, speaker Elizabeth Dougherty will give an overview of intellectual property types and discuss the reasons to protect an IP, and the process to protect your IP from idea to product. The webinar link will be shared upon registration. https://clients.virginiasbdc.org/workshop.aspx?ekey=900430006

Commuter Connections Employer Recognition Awards

For 25 years, the Employer Recognition Awards have honored employers in the Washington, DC metropolitan region who initiate, enhance, or expand outstanding commuter benefits programs that encourage the use of alternative transportation methods. The program is an excellent opportunity to share how your organization improves the work day for your employees, covering commuting and teleworking along with alternative transportation methods, such as vanpools, carpools, clean energy vehicles, bicycling, and walking. Learn more and apply for the 2023 Employer Recognition Awards by visiting Employer Recognition Awards – Commuter Connections (https://www.commuterconnections.org/employer-recognition-awards/) or emailing Douglas Franklin at webmaster@commuterconnections.org.

Nominations for Women in Leadership

Virginia Business will feature top women leaders in their July issue. The magazine has issued a call for nominations due by 11:45 pm on Friday, April 14. Nominees must be in C-suite or senior executive level positions or be the owner or co-owner of a business. Nominations may be made at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/VBWIL2023.

Share Your Career with Students

Meridian High School has scheduled four dates for students to hear from people in all types of careers and professions. These Career Chats are an opportunity to share professional expertise and career path with youth as they contemplate their fields of study and future careers. The sessions run 9:30 – 11:30 am on November 14, February 6, March 20 and May 15. To learn more, contact Regan Davis, Community Outreach Coordinator at davisr@fccps.org. To register, visit https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdN26e8tCfSZWygEj3eEge_64ftGX2ltAiXr8wLkoo6iwu7Wg/viewform

IRS Resources

Anika T. Pompey, our Internal Revenue Service Stakeholder Liaison for Area 3, has shared the following resources for businesses in the area:

The IRS offers several e-News subscriptions on a variety of tax topics, found here. (https://www.irs.gov/newsroom/e-news-subscriptions)

To receive weekly emails on topics of importance to small businesses, payroll professionals and tax professionals, you may subscribe to the e-News for Small Businesses (https://service.govdelivery.com/accounts/USIRS/subscriber/new)

To keep your clients, employees, customers, constituents, partners and even families connected to useful, tax-related information and materials for tax topics and issues that affect them, you may subscribe to Outreach Connection here. (https://service.govdelivery.com/accounts/USIRS/subscriber/new)