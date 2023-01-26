Demolition of Carpet Store Just Days Away Now

The demolition of that legendary carpet store at the intersection of S. West Street and W. Broad is now imminent, set to happen by the end of this week pending the weather.

Under the ownership of the carpet store operators there for many years, its large windows have been advertising varieties of “Going Out of Business” sale signs over the recent decades, only now it’s actually happening.

The demolition will be the work of Mill Creek Developers, the outfit now well underway with putting finishing touches on what’s known as Founders Row 1 catty-corner across the intersection.

Mill Creek developers of Founders Row 1 won a final OK from the F.C. City Council last March to develop Founders Row 2 where the carpet store and Rite Aid are. That property combines to make up 2.09 acres that will become home to 280 new rental units and a portion of ground-floor retail across the intersection from Founders Row 1.

The Historic Carpet store at W. Broad and South West Street (News-Press Photo)

The carpet store has a legacy of its own, being the one destination in the wider Northern Virginia region that was the temporary home of the Washington Football Team’s souvenir store in 1991, last time that team advanced to the Superbowl.

Then in the early part of this decade the site was leased to two creative and entrepreneurial partners, who retooled it for a renovation and conversion to a custom-made carpentry shop where stunning customized features were made on site.

The exterior of the site was also spiffed up in the process, and the men joined the local Chamber of Commerce and did a lot of advertising in the News-Press.

Low and behold, they launched their business right at the outset of the Great Recession, driven by a collapse of the housing market.. The timing could now have been worse for them.

Unable to pay their bills, including to the News-Press, they soon had to declare bankruptcy. Such promise turned into such a disaster.

Well, we can only hope that’s now behind that property, although a perfunctory spiritual cleansing, or exorcism, could not hurt.

The Falls Church City Council’s Economic Development committee was slated to meet at City Hall this Thursday at 1:00 p.m.. According to committee chair, the items on the committee’s agenda include an update on the demolition plan at the Founder’s Row 2 site, including plans for an upcoming ribbon cutting. Founders Row 1’s schedule for ground-floor build outs, new leases and an update on the Paragon movie theater’s progress will be included.

At the former Stratford Motel site on W. Broad discussion to include updates on the assembly of properties there.

The Quinn-Monarch senior living at S. Maple at S. Washington intersection and The Kensington plans to reactivate the Family restaurant was due to be on the agenda along with Solace plans for the 419-421 dining, specialty bakery, indoor and outdoor dining spaces. An update on the One City Center plans at Broad and Washington, the potential for assembly of the properties in the 900 block of W. Broad running from the Coin Exchange to Jess’ Haircuts, the buildout plans for 603 W. Broad, including for a Smoothie King drive-thru and offices upstairs, the Halal City Market at the West End Plaza, new openings at the Birch and Broad was scheduled to be discussed.

Also, the prospects for a restaurant 455 Tinner Hill, status for a “Corral Restaurant” at the former F.C. Distiller site, an update on the Insight Property’s Broad and Washington project, festive holiday lighting along W. Broad during the next holiday season, a recap of the East End Small Area Plan listening session and some appeals for flexible parking in some retail spaces were slated to be among the matters to be discussed.