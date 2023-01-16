Meridian Girls Keep Rolling, Open Conference Play With Statement Win

It was another wonderful night in Falls Church for some high school hoops, and the Meridian Mustang girls were ready to take on the visiting Warren County Wildcats for their conference opener. The JV squad played first and fell in a 19-26 defeat, but it took the Varsity team no time to establish their dominance. They scored the first four points of the game before the visitors sank a three-pointer, but then a 14-0 Mustang run broke it open, and the rout was just beginning. Meridian held a lead of 18-5 at the end of the first quarter, which expanded to 36-5 at the half as the Mustangs refused to let off the gas.

Meridian’s scoring run eventually grew to 28 straight points before the Wildcats finally found the net again, by way of a free throw in the final minute of the third quarter. Head coach Chris Carrico emptied his bench for the closing frame, and as the game came to a merciful end for Warren County, the final tally was 48-11 in favor of the home team. Elizabeth Creed led all Mustangs with 17 points while Maureen Tremblay tacked on 11, while Meridian’s performance was made more impressive by the fact that the team was without starter Peyton Jones due to injury.

The Mustangs, now 12-1, will travel to Manassas Park next Tuesday before returning home to face Brentsville on Friday night.