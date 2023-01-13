Deadline to Apply for Appointment To F.C. School Board Today at 5

The deadline is at 5 p.m. today (Friday, Jan. 13) for persons interested in being appointed to fill a vacancy on the Falls Church City School Board. As of this Tuesday’s School Board meeting only one citizen had responded,

The Falls Church City School Board will appoint a member of the Falls Church City community to finish the term of member Phil Reitinger who will be stepping down as of January 15, 2023. Interested community members should send a cover letter detailing relevant experience and a resume to School Board Clerk Ms. Marty Gadell at gadellm@fccps.org no later than today at 5 pm.

Applicants are invited to attend the January 17 School Board meeting and make an optional three-minute public comment on what they can contribute to the Board. That meeting will begin at 7 pm at FCCPS’ Central Office. The Board will make a final decision on the appointment of the new member by February 1, and the new member will be expected to be sworn in and attend the February 14 School Board meeting. The term of the newly appointed member will run from February 14, 2023, through December 31, 2023. Questions? Contact School Board Chair Laura Downs at ldowns@fccps.org.