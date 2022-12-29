News & Notes: December 29th – January 4th

City of Falls Church Holiday Closures Happening Soon

City of Falls Church government programs and services will be closed for the upcoming holidays, except for the Farmers Market, as listed below:

City Hall (300 Park Ave.): Closed Monday, January 2, 2023. Community Center (223 Little Falls St.): Closed Saturday, December 31, 2022, and Sunday, January 1, 2023. Building available for Farmers Market patrons on Saturday.

The Mary Riley Styles Public Library (120 N. Virginia Ave.): Closed Sunday and Monday, January 1-2, 2023.

Weekly Farmers Market (City Hall Parking Lot, 300 Park Ave.): Open Saturday, December 31.

Creative Cauldron Announces Annual Festival Line Up

Creative Cauldron’s popular annual “Passport to the World of Music Festival”

featuring some of the most talented and diverse musicians in the Metro D.C. area and beyond will launch on January 6th and runs through February 4, 2023. Always billed as an opportunity “to tour the world without ever leaving Falls Church,” the Festival is curated by Wammy Award-winning artists Ken Avis and Lynn Veronneau. It features musical styles and genres from folk, Latin, jazz, blues along with global musical traditions. The “Passport to the World of Music” Festival is sponsored by Ken Trotter, JD Realtor TTR Sotheby’s International Realty.

For the second year in a row, SkyPoint Federal Credit Union championed an annual holiday angel tree drive to help support families in our community who need it most. This year’s beneficiaries have been selected from Clopper Mill Elementary School in Germantown, MD. (Photo: Lana Sansur)

Keegan Theatre Announces Cast of “The Lifespan of a Fact”

The Keegan Theatre is pleased to announce the cast and creative team of the acclaimed serio-comedic play “The Lifespan of a Fact,” written by Jeremy Kareken & David Murrell and Gordon Farrell, making its DC Premiere at Keegan January 28 – February 25, 2023.

About the play: Jim Fingal is a fresh-out-of-Harvard fact checker for a prominent but sinking New York magazine. John D’Agata is a talented writer with a transcendent essay about the suicide of a teenage boy — an essay that could save the magazine from collapse. When Jim is assigned to fact check D’Agata’s essay, the two come head to head in a comedic yet gripping battle over facts versus truth.

The cast of “Lifespan” includes Colin Smith as John D’Agata, Sheri Herren as Emily Penrose, and Iván Carlo as Jim Fingal.

Inaugural Wreaths Across America Event Proves Successful

On December 17th, Mayor David Tarter, city officials, and civic groups participated in the inaugural Wreaths Across America (WAA) Day at historic Oakwood Cemetery. The Falls Church Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) hosted the event, having initiated the WAA application with the support of the Oakwood Cemetery Manager and Board of Trustees. The local Girl and Boy Scouts of America, Children of the American Revolution, and the Falls Church Veterans Council joined the DAR and city officials in laying the more than 100 wreaths donated via the national WAA site. Oakwood Cemetery is now among more than 3,700 sites in all 50 states to honor military Veterans every December.

VA DMV Connect Coming to the American Legion Building

The Falls Church City DMV Connect visit is held twice a month, usually for 10 days, on 5 consecutive days of one week, and then 5 days of the next week (frequently it’s the 2 nd & 3 rd weeks of the month) at the American Legion Building, Post 130, located next to the W & OD Bike Trail, at 400 N Oak St, Falls Church, VA 22046. The Connect’s hours are from 9:30-4:00. They close for lunch for 1 hour from 12:30 to 1:30. It is mostly by appointment, thru the DMV’s website under “DMV2Go or DMV Connect” and then under “Falls Church American Legion”, but the DMV Connect staff can usually accommodate walk-ins, so please do come by. Walk-in opportunities can occur when there are cancellations, no-shows, and overbookings. The wait time is usually very short.

The DMV Connect hosts Remote Knowledge Testing Services, in addition to regular DMV services, this can occur during any day of the visit, if it is reserved 24 hours in advance through the DMV’s 3 rd party vendor, for the Learner’s Permit Test and CDL Test, e-mail: testconnect@dmv.virginia.gov for info and an appointment. Tom Clinton’s COR office number is: (703) 248-5450, the office email is: commissioner@fallschurchva.gov if one has questions, or if one would like the latest monthly Connect schedule e- mailed to one. One can just try a walk-in as they are usually accommodated, the Connect has shorter wait times and is calmer and quieter than the big DMV Customer Service Center (CSC) offices like the Tysons or the Arlington Office.

Winner Named at People’s Choice at F.C. Arts Show

Astrid De Vachon’s mobile “Good Mood Diamond Suspension” has received the Falls Church Arts’ People’s Choice Award. The prize is sponsored by DuBro Architects + Builders, 429 S. Maple Avenue, Falls Church, VA 22046.

De Vachon’s piece, available at Falls Church Arts for $300, is a 24” x 24” work created with wood, washi paper and paper. De Vachon says about her piece, “I collected a branch from the forest of Compiègne in France, then created and attached paper diamonds. The branch is painted coral pink and the diamonds are made of washi paper which is artisan paper made in Japan.”

The piece was chosen by the visitors to Falls Church Arts as the People’s Choice award winner. The theme for this exhibit is Bits & Pieces. The show runs through January 8.