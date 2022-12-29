Calendar: December 29th – January 4th

Local Events

Thursday, December 29th

Harry Potter Trivia. Calling all wizards, wizards-in-training, and those with a general interest in the wizarding hobby. Come test magical knowledge with some Harry Potter trivia. This is for ages 8 and up, please arrive 30 minutes early for tickets. Tysons-Pimmit Regional Library, 3:00 p.m. — 4:00 p.m.

Heckler’s Ball. Coordinated heckling from comics and audience, prizes given to best individuals in the crowd and on stage, proceeds go to Standup2Cancer. Get tickets ($15) before they sell out. O’Sullivan’s Irish Pub, 3207 Washington Blvd, Arlington. 7:30 p.m.

Coordinated heckling at O’Sullivan’s Irish Pub on Thursday, December 29th. From comics and audience, prizes given to best individuals in the crowd and on stage, proceeds go to Standup2Cancer. (Photo: Jon Yeager)

Free Movie Night. Bring the entire family to the Eden Center for a free showing of the holiday classic movie “Elf” on a 40-foot screen in the parking lot. Watch the movie from the warmth of a car and listen through the car radio. Eden Center, 6751-6799 Wilson Blvd, Falls Church, VA, 22044. 6:30 p.m.

Friday, December 30th

Winter Walk of Lights. Open nightly through Sunday, January 8, 2023, including all holidays. Enjoy even more lights this year as Meadowlark Botanical Gardens sparkles with displays of flowers, animals, illuminated trees, and winter/holiday scenes. 9750 Meadowlark Gardens Ct, Vienna. $5-$18

ZooLights. Until December 30th, one can enjoy a family trip to the zoo at night with paid admission to Zoolights at the National Zoo. 3001 Connecticut Ave. NW, Rock Creek Park, Washington D.C.

Holiday Concert. One of the top-rated pan-Celtic groups in the world treats its audience to high energy entertainment featuring Scottish fiddling, percussion, and vocals. Performances at 1 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. 3650 Historic Sully Way, Chantilly.

Saturday, December 31st

Christmas Tree Light Show. The National Harbor Christmas Tree Light Show will take place nightly this year through December 31st. The show at the epic 56-foot Christmas tree will occur every 30 minutes from sundown until 9 p.m.

Ice! At Gaylord National Resort. Gaylord National Resort will celebrate the Christmas season with the return of the hotel’s longtime beloved holiday tradition ICE! will run through December 31 after a two-year hiatus. 201 Waterfront St., Oxon Hill, MD.

Watch Night. Ring in the New Year Falls-Church style, with free, family-friendly entertainment for all ages! 7:00 p.m. – 1:00 a.m. Welcome Tent entrance at 100 W Broad St. Visit watchnightfallschurch.com for more information.

Live Music Events

Thursday, December 29th

Hambone Wilson Show. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 8:00 p.m. (703) 241-9504

Willem Dicke. Dogwood Tavern (132 W. Broad St., Falls Church) 9:30 p.m. (703) 237-8333

Friday, December 30th

Lost Highway Band. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 8:30 p.m. (703) 241-9504

Hank Williams Tribute Band. Birchmere Hall (3701 Mount Vernon Avenue, Alexandria). 7:30 p.m. (703) 549-7500)

Saturday, December 31st

Legwarmers NYE Dance Party. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St, Falls Church, VA) 8:00 p.m. (703) 237-0300

Come party with The Legwarmers and the State Theatre as they bid 2022 a gleeful adieu. Washington DC’s Premier 80’s Tribute Band The Legwarmers will be performing on New Years Eve at the State Theatre at 8:00 p.m. The State Theatre will be providing an open buffet starting at door time until supplies last. (Photo: Todd Harris)

Wicked Jezabel Band. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). (703) 241-9504

The Seldom Scene & More. Birchmere Hall (3701 Mount Vernon Avenue, Alexandria). 8:00 p.m. (703) 549-7500)

Theatre/Art Events

Thursday, December 29th

The Nutcracker. Enjoy the opulent festivities of Clara’s party as she & her guests encounter wondrous surprises while dancing the night away to merry melodies. Travel along with Clara through a moonlit snowy forest filled with dancing snowflakes to the Land of Sweets where the Sugar Plum Fairy reigns over delightful dances from around the world. Ernst Community Center, 8333 Little River Turnpike, Annandale. 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

“The Nutcracker” performed by the Virginia Ballet Company in Annandale tells the story of Clara and her festive journey to the Land of Sweets. (Photo: Ruth Judson)

Friday, December 30th

Women Playing Hamlet. Hamlet’s a challenge for any actor, but when Jessica is cast as the titular character in a New York production, it sends her into an existential tailspin. It doesn’t help that her acting coach is borderline abusive, or that every Starbucks barista with an MFA tells her she’s too young for the role. Featuring an all-female cast performing multiple roles, Woman Playing Hamlet is rip-roaring fun for Shakespeare fans and haters alike. Workhouse Arts Center, 9517 Workhouse Way, Lorton. 8:00 p.m.