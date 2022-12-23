Beyer Secures Over $17 Million in Northern Virginia Projects Funding

U.S. Rep. Don Beyer (D-VA), who represents Northern Virginia in the U.S. House, today announced that he had secured funding and legislative wins in the bipartisan funding bill for FY23. The omnibus government funding bill was the product of bipartisan negotiations; it passed the Senate this afternoon and expected to be passed by the House later today.

Beyer said:

“I am proud to announce that bipartisan legislation which will soon pass into law includes funding I secured for worthy projects in Arlington, Alexandria, Falls Church, and Fairfax County.

“This project funding will make our community healthier, support clean energy, boost our transportation infrastructure, support affordable housing, feed the hungry, and help improve law enforcement transparency. I am thankful to my colleagues who enacted the legislation to fund these initiatives, and to the local leaders who worked with me to identify and develop the initial requests, which will make a real, positive difference in our region.

“Finally, the bill honors the late Jesus Collazos, a beloved letter carrier who immigrated to Northern Virginia from Colombia and worked Arlington postal routes for 25 years. I celebrate this proud day with his family and the Arlington community.”