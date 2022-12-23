Beyer Secures Over $17 Million in Northern Virginia Projects Funding

U.S. Rep. Don Beyer (D-VA), who represents Northern Virginia in the U.S. House, today announced that he had secured funding and legislative wins in the bipartisan funding bill for FY23. The omnibus government funding bill was the product of bipartisan negotiations; it passed the Senate this afternoon and expected to be passed by the House later today.
Beyer said:
“I am proud to announce that bipartisan legislation which will soon pass into law includes funding I secured for worthy projects in Arlington, Alexandria, Falls Church, and Fairfax County.
“This project funding will make our community healthier, support clean energy, boost our transportation infrastructure, support affordable housing, feed the hungry, and help improve law enforcement transparency. I am thankful to my colleagues who enacted the legislation to fund these initiatives, and to the local leaders who worked with me to identify and develop the initial requests, which will make a real, positive difference in our region.
“Finally, the bill honors the late Jesus Collazos, a beloved letter carrier who immigrated to Northern Virginia from Colombia and worked Arlington postal routes for 25 years. I celebrate this proud day with his family and the Arlington community.”
The omnibus appropriations bill includes language which will officially rename Arlington Post Office after letter carrier Jesus Collazos, and funds each of Beyer’s fifteen community project funding requests at the following levels:
Alexandria:
- $1,500,000 for the Alexandria City AHDC Arlandria Housing+ Project, a multi-phase, mixed-use project that will combine 475 units of affordable housing with commercial, retail, and community space
- $1,000,000 for Full Deployment of Body-Worn Cameras in Alexandria Police Department
- $1,500,000 on behalf of ALIVE!, Inc. for the Alexandria Community Food Resource Center
- $750,000 for the Notabene Drive, Four Mile Rd., and Old Dominion Blvd. Flood Mitigation Project, Arlandria
Arlington:
- $750,000 for the Arlington County Integrated Gray/Green Infrastructure projects to be installed in the Gulf Branch watershed downstream of Military Road, and in the Lower Long Branch Watershed on S. Walter Reed Drive Corridor
- $750,000 on behalf of the Arlington Partnership for Affordable Housing (APAH) for the Oakwood Senior Residences
- $750,000 for the Sanitary Sewer Interceptor Pipe Rehabilitation – Columbia Pike/ Sparrow Pond section of the Four Mile Run Interceptor
- $750,000 for the Sanitary Sewer Interceptor Pipe Rehabilitation – Rosslyn Area of Potomac Interceptor
Fairfax:
- $1,930,000 for Lee District Community Center Facility Renovations
- $1,700,000 for Fairfax County’s Behavioral Health Care Provider Incentive Program
- $1,000,000 for Fairfax County to Bridge the Digital Divide for Older Adults and People with Disabilities
Falls Church
- $600,000 for Green Vehicle Fleet Upgrade and Replacement
- $1,500,000 for Multimodal Transportation Infrastructure Improvements
Region
- $2,000,000 on behalf of the Northern Virginia Transportation Commission (NVTC) for the Envision Route 7 Bus Rapid Transit project
- $1,225,439 on behalf of the Tahirih Justice Center for the Northern Virginia Afghan Asylee Support Center
Details on Beyer’s community project funding requests are available here (note the funding amounts requested differed in some cases from final amounts in the omnibus legislation). More information about Jesus Collazos is available here.