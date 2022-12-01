School News: December 1 -7

MHS Band Students Ready to Work

Have a yard full of leaves that need raking? Or kids that need babysitting? Or a child interested in music lessons? Or some other fall project that needs tackling? If so, consider participating in M.U.S.I.C Days — the MHS band’s annual fundraiser that gives people the opportunity to hire band students for fall jobs.

Money raised during M.U.S.I.C. (Many Useful Students in the Community) Days will help students pay for travel to perform in Nashville, Tennessee in March. MHS hopes many residents will hire band students for jobs like yard work, babysitting, dog walking, animal sitting, spreading mulch, car washing, musical performance, holiday decorating, gift wrapping, etc.

The fundraiser runs from October 29 through December 3rd. If one has a job request for the students, please fill out this Google form: https://rb.gy/lcm3ky Questions? Email volunteer coordinator Laura Hill at lauraohill@gmail.com.

Meridian High School GIVE Day packed 1,000 sandwiches for Martha’s Table, a nonprofit organization and active charity center in the D.C. area. (Photo: Nicole Jones)



MHS Hosts IB Pathways

Join the IB Leadership Team to chat about links between MYP, DP and CP. This is a meeting for parents/guardians of students in grades 5th — 10th. It will be held on Friday, December 9th, 2022 at the MHS Library at 1:45 p.m.

Support All Night Grad Celebration

The second annual Hot Cocoa Fundraiser event is on Saturday, December 10, from 2:00 p.m. — 4:00 p.m. at Cherry Hill Park. Parents, this social event raises money and awareness about Meridians All Night Grad Celebration. All parents are welcome, not just senior parents. The $20 ticket will get one hot cocoa and s’mores. Warm up with a tasty treat and the opportunity to support this important event to keep students safe on graduation night. Purchase tickets at: https://www.meridianhsptsa.org/store/c10/ANGC_Hot_Cocoa_Kick_Off_Ticket.html

FCCPS Students Prepare for Concert

Students will be participating in a three-day workshop and concert with two guest artists, who are professionals in the music industry, Laura Kaye and Nathan Blake, as part of their “Electrify Your Choir” Workshop. Students from Mount Daniel 2nd grade will join forces with the 5th, 6th, 7th, and 8th-grade choirs from Oak Street and Mary Ellen Henderson for a rock-n-roll choir concert on Friday, December 2nd, on the Meridian High School stage.

All donations from ticket sales will benefit the Falls Church Family Assistance Fund.

FCEF Awards Grants

For the 2022-23 school year, FCEF awarded over $73,000 in Super Grants and over $32,000 in Advanced Training Grants to FCCPS teachers and staff.

This allows FCEF to fund innovative, creative and exciting grants proposed by FCCPS staff and to support their advanced professional development goals.

Hallway Murals Create a Group Effort

In the IB Primary Years Program, young artists use creative thinking to develop and explore the world around them. All Oak Street students participated in floating chalk printmaking earlier this fall. Each student made several prints and was asked to choose one to contribute to their grade-level paper mural. Students helped tear and apply paper for the 5th-grade and 3rd-grade murals, and glitter was added to the outline for our 4th-grade mural. They also created shaving cream prints using shaving cream and liquid watercolors.



FCEF Celebrates Giving Tuesday

The Falls Church Education Foundation participates in #GivingTuesday, and all donations will go towards the FCEF Family Assistance Fund.

The Falls Church Education Foundation wants to thank the generosity of their donors Their goal is to raise $15k on #GivingTuesday this year to continue assisting FCCPS families items.