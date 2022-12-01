Calendar: December 1 – 7

Local Events

Friday, December 2nd

Falls Church Holiday Tree Fest. The Falls Church Holiday Tree Fest will be held at Ireland’s Four Provinces and is scheduled for December 2nd and 3rd, with distribution of the trees on December 4th, 2022. Each charity will decorate its own tree. Highest bid for each tree at the end of the event wins the tree.

Renaissance Feaste. Langley Choir’s annual Renaissance FEASTE will be held Fri, Dec 2 and Sat, Dec 3rd at 7 pm in Langley Hall, a festive evening that transports the audience back to Merrie Olde England for medieval-style dining and musical entertainment. Space is limited, reservations required. Visit www.langleychorus.com/renaissance-feaste for more info & to purchase.

Holiday on the Farm. Come celebrate the holidays at Frying Pan Farm Park with an evening of wagon rides, indoor activities, food, animal interactions, campfires, and more. Wagon Rides are $10 a person and s’mores will be provided. Bring the whole family and see the farm in a new, festive way. Hosted at Frying Pan Farm Park (2709 West Ox Road, Herndon). 5:30 p.m. — 8:30 p.m.

Holiday on the Farm allows attendees to celebrate the season at Frying Pan Farm Park in Herndon on Friday, December 2nd from 5:30 p.m. — 8:30 p.m. The evening will feature wagon rides, indoor activities, food and more. (Photo: Don Sweeney)

McLean Holiday Arts & Crafts Festival. Shop local, support the arts and find one-of-a-kind gifts for every budget. This shopping experience includes pottery, glass, jewelry, holiday decor, mixed media, fashion accessories, wood, fine art, artisanal foods and more. MCC provides a delightful venue, music and is ADA-compliant. Mclean Community Center (1234 Ingleside Avenue, Mclean). 11:00 a.m. — 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, December 3rd

Holiday Gift & Craft Show. Deck the halls during the holiday season with special gifts from the annual Holiday Gift and Craft Show at the Falls Church Community Center (223 Little Falls St.). Nearly 50 crafters and merchants show their wares selling unique handmade items, baked goods, and more. Gift and Craft Show open from 9:00 a.m. — 4:00 p.m.

The Holiday Gift & Craft show on Saturday, December 3rd will feature nearly 50 crafters and merchants showing their unique, handmade items. (Photo: City of Falls Church)

Children’s Gift Shoppe. Just across the park from the Holiday Gift and Craft Show, children can purchase inexpensive gifts and have them wrapped by volunteers in this fundraiser for Cherry Hill Farmhouse. 11:00 a.m. — 4:00 p.m.

Jingle on the Lake. Reston Museum joins Lake Anne Plaza for Jingle on the Lake. Hosted from 11:00 a.m. — 4:00 p.m. at Lake Anne Plaza in Reston. Crafts, vendors, and music are among the activities available to families as they await the arrival of the man in red by pontoon boat.

Mosaic Holiday Village. Mosaic’s Holiday Village returns this year for a fun-filled weekend. Shop for everyone on one’s gift list from their 65+ talented makers curated by URBNmarket. Enjoy live entertainment, Christmas carolers, photos with Santa and so much more. District Avenue, Fairfax. 11:00 a.m. — 4:00 p.m.

Handel’s Messiah Sing-Along. Join The Falls Church Anglican Church for their annual community sing-along of Handel’s Messiah! The audience will be led by the choir, orchestra, organ and professional soloists. 3:30 p.m.

Sunday, December 4th

Judy’s Place. A unique and convenient shopping experience for kids and teens (and even adults!). Shopping volunteers are available to assist young children. Over 100 gift items priced at $1 to $20 and perfect for surprising parents, siblings, grandparents and pets. Gifts are wrapped in non-holiday specific wrapping paper. Temple Rodef Shalom (2100 Westmoreland Street, Falls Church). 8:30 a.m. — 2:00 p.m.

Live Music Events

Thursday, December 1st

John Lloyd Young. Wolf Trap (1551 Trap Road, Vienna). 8:00 p.m. (703) 255-1800

Friday, December 2nd

The Coozies. Clare & Don’s Beach Shack (130 N Washington St. Falls Church) 6:00 p.m. (703) 532-9283

Double Vision: The Foreigner Experience. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St, Falls Church, VA) 8:30 p.m. (703) 237-0300

Matt Miller. Solace Outpost (444 W Broad St., Falls Church). 8:00 p.m. (571) 378-1469

Pete Baker. Dogwood Tavern (132 W. Broad Street, Falls Church). 9:30 a.m. (703) 237-8333

The Coozies is a beach bar band to put the audience in a “vacation state of mind.” The band states on their website that their music is best paired with good friends, great conversation and one’s favorite beverage. They will be performing at Clare & Don’s Beach Shack on Friday, December 2nd at 6:00 p.m. (Photo: Clare & Don’s Beach Shack)

Saturday, December 3rd

Michelle Swan. Clare & Don’s Beach Shack (130 N Washington St. Falls Church) 5:30 p.m. (703) 532-9283

Sean Tracy. Dogwood Tavern (132 W. Broad Street, Falls Church). 9:30 p.m. (703) 237-8333

Sunday, December 4th

Ramon & Friends. Clare & Don’s Beach Shack (130 N Washington St. Falls Church) 5:00 p.m. (703) 532-9283

Theatre & Arts Events

Thursday, December 1st

Snow Maiden. In a frozen silver forest high in the mountains, a lonely boy builds a girl from snow. When she mysteriously comes to life, mischief, laughter, and enchantment abound. Told through dazzling movement, dance, and acrobatics, Synetic’s magical take on beloved folktale Snegurochka is a story of hope, friendship, and the power of dreams. Showing at Synetic Theater from December 1st through the 23rd.

“Snow Maiden” performed by Synetic Theater is a story of hope, friendship and the power of dreams. It will be performed from December 1st — December 23rd. (Photo: Michelle Pendoley)

Chicago. Falls Church High School is taking an age-appropriate spin on the hit Broadway show “Chicago.” Showing from December 1st and 3rd at 7:00 p.m. and December 4th at 3:00 p.m., the show is a “teen edition” rated PG-13, a vast difference from the more mature and scandalous musical most people are familiar with.

Saturday, December 3rd

Tiny Tim’s Christmas Carol. Little Theatre of Alexandria rings in the holiday season with a new take on the classic tale by Charles Dickens. Tiny Tim longs to have his father home on Christmas day, but Ebenezer Scrooge won’t give Bob Cratchit the day off. Written by Broadway’s award-winning Ken Ludwig and his son, Jack, get ready for a wild Christmas ride. Showing from December 3rd — 17th.