Business News & Notes: November 17 – 23

Amentum Named Top Military Friendly Employer

The Falls Church-based government services contractor, Amentum, received top recognition in the largest company category for its efforts to hire and retain retired service members. Amentum was named to the top spot of the 2023 Military Friendly Employers list which will be published in the December issue of G.I. Jobs Magazine. Defense contractors accounted for 11 percent of Military Friendly designated employers and Texas was named the top hiring region for military retirees.

East End Small Area Plan: Community Meeting

Saturday, November 19, 9:00 – 11:00 am at Columbia Baptist Church in Stephenson Hall at 103 W. Columbia Street. The City of Falls Church invites the community to attend a meeting and take a survey about the Draft Small Area Plan for the East End of the City. City staff and officials will present the plan, and then attendees can share ideas in breakout sessions. The survey asks about the importance of various goals, like preserving the Eden Center culture and identity, preserving, and providing housing, and which urban designs, if any, to add, like pocket parks and public art. The survey closes on December 1, 2022. The survey can be found here: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/YPLDQV6. It can also be accessed through the project webpage here: https://www.fallschurchva.gov/2128/East-End-Small-Area-Plan. Comments may also be sent to plan@fallschurchva.gov .

Local Restaurants Highlighted

Several local restaurants have drawn the attention of Eater DC Newsletter. Kamayan Fiesta and Fairfax Inn Restaurant were noted for “fantastic Filipino food around DC”. In another edition, the newsletter also recognized two Ethiopian Restaurants. They are Meaza and Nazret Ethiopian Restaurant. To read the articles on the restaurants and noted dishes, visit https://dc.eater.com/maps/best-filipino-restaurants-food-dc-maryland-virginia and https://dc.eater.com/maps/best-ethiopian-restaurants-dc-map.

Settle Down Easy Expands

The local Settle Down Easy Brewing has celebrated its 4th anniversary in Falls Church and now expanded into Oakton. A grand opening was held in Hunter Mill Plaza last week. The Oakton Tasting Room is envisioned as a restaurant as well as a brewery and spot to hang out.

General Dynamics teams with T-Mobile, AWS and others for 5G and edge

General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT), a business unit of General Dynamics, announced today that it has formed a coalition with some of the nation’s leading technology and telecommunications conglomerates – Amazon Web Services (AWS), Cisco, Dell Technologies, Splunk and T-Mobile – to accelerate the adoption of 5G, advanced wireless and edge technologies across government agencies.

The GDIT 5G and Edge Accelerator Coalition is collaborating with government agencies

to identify use cases and develop prototypes and customizable solutions that will make it faster, easier and more cost effective to deploy 5G, advanced wireless and edge capabilities. This will support federal, state, and local agencies’ unique mission requirements from the enterprise to the edge in a wide variety of applications, including military, logistics and supply chain, healthcare, education and smart infrastructure.

Northrop Selects Leidos

Falls Church area-based Northrop Grumman selected Reston-based Leidos to supply infrared sensor payloads for the U.S. Space Development Agency’s missile-tracking satellite constellation in low Earth orbit. Leidos, formed in 2013 as a spinoff of the defense contractor Reston-based SAIC, gained significant expertise in sensor satellites and payloads when it acquired Huntsville, Alabama-based Dynetics in 2019.