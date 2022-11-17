Fall Sports Seasons Nearing End

By Ryan McCafferty and Nick Porr

Meridian High School

Field Hockey: The girls’ field hockey team faced York in first round of the state tournament at home on Tuesday. They unfortunately lost 1-0, ending their season.

Cross Country: The cross country team traveled to Salem on Saturday for the state meet, where the girls placed fourth in the state while the boys finished ninth. Grace Crum led the girls with a tenth place individual result while Tucker Albaugh was the highest finisher of the boys, coming in 24th.

George C. Marshall

Marshall Boys Basketball will get their preseason underway with a scrimmage at Meridian on Thursday night. They’ll look to build off a strong season last year where they fell in the Region Tournament finals to Washington-Liberty 55-46.

The Girls team also opens Thursday with a scrimmage at home against Chantilly. Fans will hope this year is a bounce back for the team that finished 14th in the state according to MaxPreps in 2020-2021 only to drop to 193rd last season.

Falls Church

In their first season under new head coach Darrian Mangum Boys Basketball will look to have a season .500 or better for the fifth consecutive season. Boosters will get their first look during a scrimmage at McLean Thursday night.

The Girls team begins Friday when they play host to Wakefield High School. Last season ended with a 70-43 loss to West Potomac in the first round of the District Playoffs.



Justice HS

Girls Basketball is desperately in need of a winning season, with the team going without one since at least 2006-2007, as far back as MaxPreps records go. They host Pope John Paul the Great for a scrimmage on Thursday.

Boys Basketball hasn’t fared much better, failing to register a winning season since 2008-2009 when they went 20-7. They will travel to Pope John Paul the Great Saturday. That same morning Wrestling will travel to a meet at Meridian.

