Local High Schools Wrap Up Their Fall Seasons

By Ryan McCafferty and Nick Porr

Meridian High School

Meridian football played their final regular season matchup on Friday, hosting William Monroe for senior night. They lost 28-25, ending their season at 1-9, but the progress the young squad showed throughout the year leaves hope to build upon.

Meridian’s field hockey squad lost 5-0 at James Monroe on Thursday in the regional finals, but still qualified for the state tournament. They’ll play their first matchup there on Tuesday as they host York.

Meridian’s girls’ volleyball team saw its season come to an end with a 3-0 loss at Warren County in the first round of their regional bracket. They finished with a final record of 7-15.

Both the girls’ and boys’ cross country teams competed in the regional championship in Mechanicsville this past week, with the girls winning their tournament and boys placing third. Grace Crum finished second overall in the girls’ race, the highest placed Mustang since 2010. Both teams advance to face off in the state meet in Salem this Saturday.

Meridian football finished up their regular season on Friday, November 4th, hosting William Monroe for senior night, ending their season 1-9. (Photo: Gary Mester)

Falls Church High School

Football (3-7) ends their season on a sour note losing 45-35 to Mount Vernon (4-6). They will look to bounce back next season as they will not be competing in the playoffs this November.

In the Occoquan Regional Finals at Burke Lake Park Thursday afternoon the Boys and Girls Cross Country teams found themselves matching as both finished 11th overall. Haley Heironimous continued her terrific season, running an 18:07 time to finish fourth in the race. The Boys were led by senior Robert Potter who finished 46th.



Justice High School

Defeating John R. Lewis 32-14, Football (2-8) ends their season with back to back wins. Fans will hope that this is a sign of things to come as the Wolves prepare for 2023.

Volleyball’s strong season came to an end Thursday night when the Wolves were bounced by Alexandria City in the quarterfinals. They finished with a winning record for the second consecutive year.

Girls Cross Country finished 13th out of 14 teams behind an outstanding 25th place finish from sophomore Ella Galway. The Boys team finished 16th, last place at the competition.

Despite local weather remaining as warm as ever, winter sports are beginning to start up. Wrestling will get their season started with a scrimmage Saturday morning.

Marshall High School

In a tense affair, football (3-7) defeats Herndon 22-21 after denying a late hail mary attempt from the Hornets. Their season ends on a sweet note, with a memorable win on senior night at home.

Volleyball’s season came to a finish in the regional semifinals. Chantilly downed the Statesmen 3-0 bringing an end to an outstanding 19-10 season.

Cross Country was again led by Haley Spoden who individually finished sixth in the Northern Region Cross Country Championship. Boys Cross Country finished fourth out of eight teams behind impressive runs from Seth Oliver (eighth place) and Sean Sanders (12th).

Cheer team junior Selina Zaccack received statewide recognition this week being named to the All-State Second Team. She was also named to the All-Region First Team alongside Keira Fu.