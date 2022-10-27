Meridian Field Hockey Advances to Regional Semis in 8-0 Rout

Facing the visiting Fluvanna Flucos with a spot in the Regional Semifinals on the line,

Meridian’s girls’ field hockey squad wasted no time asserting their presence in a game that was

never in doubt. Carolina Carmody opened the scoring one minute into the contest, with Lucy

Hladky adding a second tally later in the first period, her first of what would be three goals.

Cassie DuBois found the back of the net twice in the second frame to give the Mustangs a 4-0

lead, and then Hladky scored again just as time was set to expire. She completed the hat trick a

few minutes into the third, and Grace Calabrese and Hanna Hall completed the scoring in this

lopsided affair.

The Mustangs will play in the Regional Semifinals on Tuesday, November 1 st , with the

opponent and site yet to be determined, though it is likely to be at home.

