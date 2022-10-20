News & Notes: October 20th – October 26th

Fashion Centre to Celebrate Global Culture

Fashion Centre at Pentagon City, a world-class shopping destination located in the heart of Washington D.C., will host representatives from countries around the globe next Saturday in partnership with the Asian-American Chamber of Commerce.

On Oct. 22, the mall’s annual Mosaic International Showcase will highlight representatives from Bavaria (Germany and Austria), Brazil, China, India, Indonesia, Ireland and the Philippines. From noon to five, families are invited to the mall’s Dining Pavilion to experience a celebration of culture with each country providing its own traditional entertainment, music and dances. Retailers throughout the mall will have products available at the event, including AVEDA, Haagen Dazs, L’Occitane and Macy’s.

Located at the Fashion Centre at Pentagon City (1100 South Hayes Street, Arlington). For more information, visit www.simon.com

Falls Church School Year To Start Earlier Under New Policy

On Tuesday, October 11th, the Falls Church City School Board voted on a new school calendar policy and took other actions at its latest meeting.

The board’s 6-1 vote sets guidelines for creating future school year calendars. One of the notable changes will require the school year to start before Labor Day starting next school year. The current school year began one week before Labor Day, while neighboring Fairfax County Public Schools started two weeks before Labor Day.

Under the new start date, Falls Church City Public Schools will aim to end school years no later than June 10. The policy does not change fall, winter and spring breaks. Fall break must start the Wednesday before Thanksgiving and end the Friday following Thanksgiving. Winter break must include Dec. 2 and Jan. 1 and ideally last two weeks under the policy. Spring break must be one week and align with nearby jurisdictions.

GrandInvolve Allows Locals to Volunteer at Schools

Want to have a unique and rewarding volunteer experience while making a difference in a school, classroom, family, or in one child’s life? Volunteer with GrandInvolve, an award-winning local nonprofit program that facilitates volunteer opportunities in 25 of Fairfax County’s Title I Elementary Schools.

They are recruiting adult volunteers who are interested in providing classroom assistance with math, reading, and other simple educational tasks that the teacher requests. Find more info at www.grandinvolve.org/volunteer-with-us – including the online Volunteer Interest Form to complete to get notice of next Info Session dates.

Information Sessions for prospective volunteers are scheduled periodically via zoom. Email volunteer@grandinvolve.org for any questions.

Signature Theatre Announces Cast for “Into The Woods”

Signature Theatre announces the cast and creative team for the musical Into the Woods with music & lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and book by James Lapine. The production will be directed and choreographed by Signature Theatre Artistic Director Matthew Gardiner and will be the first of three Sondheim productions featured in Signature’s 2022/23 season. Music Director Jon Kalbfleisch will conduct a 15-person orchestra using Jonathan Tunick’s original orchestration. Performances run November 8, 2022 – January 29, 2023 in Signature’s MAX Theatre. Tickets are available at SigTheatre.org.

The cast for Into the Woods includes Christopher Bloch (Signature’s Assassins, Titanic) as the Narrator/Mysterious Man, Kurt Boehm (Signature’s Assassins, Billy Elliot) as the Steward, Simone Brown (Kensington Arts Theatre’s Sweeney Todd, Toby’s Dinner Theatre’s Rocky) as Rapunzel, Alex De Bard (Signature’s RENT, Gun & Powder) as Little Red Riding Hood, Sherri L. Edelen (Signature’s Gypsy, Sweeney Todd) as Jack’s Mother and more.

Covid-19 After-Action Community Survey

The City of Falls Church is conducting an after-action review to assess their response to the Covid-19 pandemic and they’re asking City residents to complete a short survey to provide input. This survey is an opportunity for people to assess the various programs and services offered by the City, communications, government operations and any other aspect of their response that one would like to provide feedback on. The survey takes approximately 5 minutes, depending on how in-depth your responses are, and there is no identifying information requested in the survey.

The survey is also available in Spanish and Vietnamese.

ASO Celebrates Afghan Culture and Music

Under the direction of Music Director James Ross, the Alexandria Symphony Orchestra (ASO) presents Scheherazade – Afghan Days, Arabian Nights on Saturday, November 12, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. (Rachel M. Schlesinger Concert Hall and Arts Center) and Sunday, November 13, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. (George Washington Masonic Memorial).

ASO performs Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov’s musical epic Scheherazade, derived from four stories from One Thousand and One Nights, a collection of ancient Middle Eastern narratives. Scheherazade as the sultan’s queen is portrayed by the solo violin, its hauntingly exotic melody weaves throughout the piece as each story is told. John Williams’ Adventures on Earth from E.T. The Extraterrestrial opens this adventuresome program.

Two new Alexandrians from Afghanistan—Hamid Habib Zada and Negin Khpalwak—bring their artistry to the ASO stage through these performances.

Through a generous contribution from Walmart’s Community Grant program, tickets will be provided to Afghan refugees at no cost to attend Saturday’s performance. Walmart stores 5753 and 2194, both located in Alexandria, played leadership roles.

Adult prices for single tickets start at $20; $5 for youth and $15 for students. Military, senior and group discounts are also available. Subscriptions available now; single tickets on sale July 1, 2022. Visit www.alexsym.org or call (703) 548-0885 for more information.

Submissions for VFW Scholarship Continue

Have a High Schooler or Middle Schooler looking for scholarship opportunities?

Veterans of Foreign Wars is still taking submissions for their Voice of Democracy Contest at the VFW until the end of October, but time is running out. The High School theme this year is “Why is the Veteran Important.”

The national first place winner of the contest receives a $35,000 scholarship paid directly to the recipient’s American university, college, or vocational/technical school. For more information, visit www.vfw.org

Call For Entries for Upcoming Falls Church Arts Exhibit

The Falls Church Arts Gallery is calling for entries for their upcoming exhibit “Bits & Pieces.” The deadline for submission is Sunday, October 23rd at midnight.

The exhibit asks for artists to use disparate objects combined and transformed into something “new.” The exhibit will be available to view from November 19th through January 8th. The juror for the exhibit will Sherry Trachtman. All media is encouraged.