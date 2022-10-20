Calendar: October 20th – October 26th

Local Events

Thursday, October 20th

Scramble Ribbon Cutting. Help Scramble celebrate their first year in business with an official opening party and ribbon cutting! Meet their staff, chamber members and city officials while enjoying refreshments and tour the learn and play facility. Located at Scramble Falls Church (130 E. Fairfax Street, Falls Church). 5:30 p.m.

Falls Church Ghost Tour. The Falls Church Ghost Tour is a 90 minute, 1.5 mile walking tour of the ghosts and history of Falls Church. The tour also supports local food drives, as participants must donate 3 or more cans of food to get in. The tours are recommended for ages 14 and up. Located at Cherry Hill Farmhouse (312 Park Avenue, Falls Church). 6:00 p.m.

Friday, October 21st

Rossyln Cinema. Rosslyn Cinema is back this fall on the lawn of Gateway Park every Friday evening in October! Join for a fun lineup of movies, this Friday “Top Gun” will be showing. Located at Gateway Park (1300 Langston Blvd., Arlington). 5:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Saturday, October 22nd

Fall Community Clean Up. Volunteers meet at the Community Center (213 Little Falls St.), are organized into teams, and assigned to work areas throughout the city. City staff distribute trash pickers, trash bags, recycling bags, gloves, and reflective vests. 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. To register or for more information, email recycling@fallschurch.gov or call 703-248-5466.

The Fall Community Clean Up is a chance for local citizens to help clean the community that they call home. Participants are organized into teams and assigned to work areas throughout the city, while city staff distributes tools needed for the clean up. It will be held on October 22nd at the Community Center from 10:00 a.m. — 12:00 p.m. . (Photo Courtesy: Maggie Redden)

Trunk or Treat. Lewinsville Presbyterian Church is hosting a Trunk or Treat event at 4:00 p.m. Carnival games, pumpkin decorating, ice cream and a “haunted” puppet show will be provided. Come in costume and trick or treat among the cars in the Church parking lot for candy and treats. 1724 Chain Bridge Road, Mclean.

Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration. Join Fairfax County Park Authority to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month and learn about Hispanic culture with food, music, arts and crafts and more. Located at Sully Community Center (13800 Wall Road, Herndon). 11:00 a.m. — 2:00 p.m.

Sunday, October 23rd

Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Join The Kensington Falls Church and Alzheimer’s Association at Reston Town Center for the 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Sign up to walk alongside Team Kensington, led by Team Captain, Tonya Embly, Director of Memory Care. To support the cause, please reach out to Kayla Peters at kpeters@kensingtonsl.com Located at Reston Town Center (11900 Market Street, Reston). 8:30 a.m. — 11:30 a.m.

Tuesday, October 25th

Networking Mixer. Bring friends and colleagues and get to know staff at the newest Apple Federal Credit Union location in Bailey’s Crossroads. Mix and mingle with chamber members and city officials. Harvey’s is catering. Located at Apple Federal Credit Union (5701 Columbia Pike, Falls Church). 5:30 p.m. — 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday, October 26th

Lewinsville Fall Festival. Join Lewinsville Senior Center in welcoming fall with class demos, music and food. Located at Lewinsville Senior Center (1613 Great Falls Street, Mclean). 11:00 a.m. — 1:00 p.m.

Live Music

Thursday, October 20th

Billy the Kid & The Regulators. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church, VA). 8:30 p.m. (703) 241-9504

Billy the Kid & The Regulators are a high powered, guitar driven, rhythm and blues band based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. In 2014, they earned a spot at the 2014 International Blues Challenge in Memphis, Tennessee. They will be performing at JV’s Restaurant on Thursday, October 20th at 8:30 p.m. (Photo: Steve Hill)

The 19th Street Band. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St., Falls Church, VA) 7:30 p.m. (703) 237-0300

Friday, October 21st

Hirie: Mood Swing Tour. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St, Falls Church, VA) 8:00 p.m. (703) 237-0300

Matt Buridge. Solace Outpost (444 W. Broad Street, Falls Church, VA). 8:00 p.m. (571) 378-1469

Mothers Little Helper. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church, VA). 8:30 p.m. (703) 241-9504

Saturday, October 22nd

Jim Messina. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St, Falls Church, VA) 8:30 p.m. (703) 237-0300

Kreek Water Band. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St, Falls Church, VA) 8:30 p.m. (703) 237-0300

Theatre & Arts

Friday, October 21st

Elegies: A Song Cycle. Elegies is a celebration of life and music, penned by Tony Award-winning composer and lyricist William Finn (Falsettos, A New Brain, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee), which commemorates the lives of people both real and fictional with rousing theatricality and unforgettable songs. From Finn’s friends, to his mother, to his dogs, to the victims of the World Trade Center collapse, these characters and their stories will enchant and enrich your spirit in this stunning masterwork that celebrates the human experience and life’s infinite joys. Showing at Keegan Theatre from October 22nd – November 20th. 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, October 22nd

GMCW Presents “Judy.” The Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington, DC opens their season with a cabaret saluting the great Judy Garland. Select soloists from the Chorus will share stories and bring you their best Judy tunes! Songs include: “Over the Rainbow,” “The Trolley Song,” “Come Rain or Come Shine,” “The Man That Got Away,” and “Happy Days Are Here Again.” Showing at Capital One Hall at 5:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. Tickets start at $45.

Sunday, October 23rd

Design For Murder. Murder, romance AND comedy! The three best ingredients for a fun suspense-filled evening of theatre! This fast-moving, highly tense whodunit treats the audience to a remote mansion, a sleazy blackmailer, a trench coat clad detective and even a dark and stormy night. A once-wealthy mother and son struggle to keep up appearances at the old mansion but when a maid is murdered, everyone becomes a suspect. Tallulah Bankhead toured in the original production. Showing at The Little Theatre of Alexandria.

“Design For Murder” incorporates murder, romance and comedy for a suspense-filled evening of theatre. Showing at The Little Theatre of Alexandria on Sunday, October 23, the story incorporates a tense whodunit plot at a remote mansion for the audience. (Photo: Brian Knapp Photography)

The Peking Acrobats. For the last 32 years, The Peking Acrobats have redefined audience perceptions of Chinese acrobatics. They push the limits of human ability, defying gravity with amazing displays of contortion, flexibility and control. Showing at the Mclean Community Center at 2:00 p.m.