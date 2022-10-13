School News & Notes: October 13th – October 19th

MHS Athletic Hall of Fame Inducts Honorees Over the weekend, the Mustang Athletic Hall of Fame Committee for Meridian High School inducted its 2022 Hall of Fame Class.

Honorees included Josh Gross, Matteo D’Agostino, Tom Horn, Timothy Andrianarison, Nathan Greiner, Brian Connelly, Frank Spinello, Patrick Perredo, Claire Trevisan, Lindy Hockenberry, Robert Tartt, Elliott Mercado, Barbara Kenny, LaBryan Thomas.

Coach Thomas and his daughter Chantal Thomas (who was inducted in 2016) are the first father/daughter duo in the Mustang Athletics Hall of Fame. Superfan Lindy Hockenberry is the first program supporter to be inducted.

Meridian High School’s Homecoming Weekend was this past weekend; a weekend filled with a football game, Hall of Fame induction, dance and the “crowning” of the 2022 Homecoming Court. (Photo: Gary Mester)

The Red Shirts Are Coming

On Saturday, October 15, scores of Meridian musicians will perform their way across Falls Church City for the annual Tag Day fundraising event. Musicians are raising funds toward their March 2023 performance trip. They’re off to Nashville where they will tour Music City, participate in a recording session at RCA Studios (where Elvis recorded), and perform at Vanderbilt University for international conductors. Donate directly to one of their musicians, or visit the Band Boosters website to donate: https://fccps-band-boosters-tag.square.site/

Volleyball Fundraises for Breast Cancer

Meridian High School Girls Volleyball has a Dig Pink game on Thursday, October 13th, JV at 6:00 p.m. and Varsity at 7:15 p.m. against Manassas Park High School. This event will raise money to support Metastatic Breast Cancer Research and Survivors, and the goal this year is to raise $2000. The entire community is invited to wear pink and cheer on the volleyball team while enjoying pizza, bakesale, raffles, and prizes (cash is best for these items). If one can’t make it but would still like to support, visit https://giving.side-out.org/campaigns/18879.

Disney Concert Hosted by MHS

Meridian High School and Henderson Middle School Choral Departments present “Mickey’s Music Spectacular” on Sunday, October 16th. People can enjoy a concert of people’s favorite songs followed by treats and activities to go. Costumes are also encouraged.

The event will take place at Meridian High School, and school strongly emphasizes that people RSVP so that they have enough treats and activity materials. Admission is $5, with $20 max for families. The event is free for ages 2 and under. People may pay ahead or at the door. The event starts at 2:00 p.m.

Teacher Recognized at Conference

Ms. Leah Partridge, 6th grade Language & Literature teacher and Collaborative Teacher Leader (CTL) was recognized at the International Baccalaureate (IB) Mid-Atlantic Coordinator Conference. At each coordinator conference, one teacher from the mid-Atlantic is selected from each program (PYP, MYP, DP, CP) and recognized for their outstanding efforts as an IB educator.

MD Music Teacher to Present at Conference

Mt Daniel music teacher Ms. Nicole Guimaraes will present at the National Association for Music Education (NafME) Conference in November. In the article Making the Band: Modern Band in the K-3 Classroom she previews her session and discusses the modern band movement in the music education world. In her music class at MD, she explores different musical activities to help her students grow the skills needed to build a modern band: steady beat, stage presence, and improvisation.