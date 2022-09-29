Falls Church Area High School Sports Weekly Roundup

By Ryan McCafferty and Nick Porr

Meridian High School:

The Mustangs’ Varsity football team lost 55-2 at Brentsville on Friday, scoring only a safety. They are now 0-5 on the season with their next game this Friday at Skyline.



Meridian’s Varsity field hockey team beat Kettle Run 3-1 on Monday the 19th, but then lost 1-0 in a shootout to Fauquier on Wednesday, snapping their perfect season as they fell to 7-1.



Meridian girls’ volleyball beat Warren County 3-1 on Thursday before heading to Alexandria City over the weekend to compete in a tournament, where they lost 0-2 to both West Springfield and McLean. That brings their season record to 4-10.

The inaugural season of the Meridian Boy’s Volleyball Club team got off to a terrific start with some exciting matches this past weekend. The team went 3 -1 with wins against Chantilly, South County, and Lewis High School. (Photo: Shannon Hladky)



The Meridian co-ed golf team took home the biggest headlines this past week, winning the Northwest District championship by ten strokes over William Monroe as Ethan Bartlett led the way with a score of 74. the meridian golf team won the Region 3B championship on Tuesday by one stroke over Goochland High. The team will play in the Class 3 State championship on October 11th.



Meridian cross country found success this past week, with both the boys and girls winning their matchups in the Manassas Park Tri-Meet, while Jackson Funk and Grace Crum both scored individual victories. They then competed in the Oatlands Invitational against more than 90 other schools, with the girls placing 39th out of 79 and the boys 57th out of 94.

Falls Church High School:

Falls Church High School Football fell to 1-4 this week in rough fashion, losing 67-0 to the Fairfax Lions. The loss comes as the Jaguars’ fourth straight, leaving them with a lot to work on. They’ll have plenty of time to practice, as the team has the week off. They return to action Friday October 7th against Thomas Edison (3-2).



Field Hockey (2-7) has begun to turn their season around. Entering last week winless, the Jaguars took a two game homestand as an opportunity to put up back to back victories. The Jaguars first downed Pope John Paul the Great 3-0 Tuesday night for their first win of the season before beating Thomas Edison 5-1 on Thursday. They play just once this week, traveling to face the Annandale Atoms.



Three games and three wins for Volleyball this week propel the team from 3-3 to 6-3 on the year. The victories are made even more impressive with all three being away, downing Pope John Paul the Great 3-1, Justice 3-1 and John R. Lewis 3-0. They have another busy week ahead of them playing host to Hayfield Wednesday and traveling to Thomas Edison Friday.



Coed Golf (4-3) split a pair of matches this past week, defeating Justice 186-173 and falling to Hayfield 171-152. Monday morning the team will play in the District Tournament where their golfers will compete to qualify for regionals.



Boys Cross Country continues to impress, dominating in a meet at Burke Lake that featured all seven teams in their District. Impressive performances from Peter Kratz (3rd place), Robbie Porter (4th) and Samuel Ross (5th) powered the team to victory. The Girls’ competed well also, finishing fourth out of seven behind a meet winning 19:21 from Junior Haley Heironimus. Both will run again in a meet on Tuesday.

Justice High School:

Football (0-5) remains winless following a 61-6 drubbing at the hands of the South County Stallions this past Friday. They’ll get a much-needed week off before facing the Hayfield Hawks (2-3) next Friday.



Field Hockey (2-5) defeated Hayfield at home 5-1 in their second win in three tries. They will play a road game for the first time since August 31st this Wednesday when they travel to play Thomas Edison.



It was a long week for volleyball, who between regular play and an invitational played eight times this week. They went 4-4 in that stretch, with notable results coming in a 3-1 loss to Falls Church and a 2-1 victory over Meridian. They have a pair of games awaiting them this week, facing Mount Vernon on Wednesday and Hayfield on Friday.



Golf’s results from the District Tournament have come in, and the Wolves will be sending Jackson Ross to the Regional Tournament after he qualified Monday morning. Regionals will be held next Monday at Twin Lakes Golf Course.



Girls Cross Country won their meet at Burke Lake, led by impressive times from sophomore Ella Galway (20:24, second place) and freshman Mica Karotkin (21:50, fourth place). The Boys team finished sixth out of seven. Both teams will run again Thursday.



Marshall High School:

Marshall football dropped their third straight, losing 19-42 to Chantilly High School (3-1). A pair of touchdown connections from quarterback Jeff Ryder to wide receiver Jake Peksens was not enough to help Marshall overcome, as the Chantilly offense tied their season high in points. Unlike Falls Church HS and Justice, the Statesmen will not have this week off. They will face James Madison (1-3) Friday night.



A split week for field hockey brings their record to 5-3. After a tough loss to Wakefield 3-2 at home on Monday, they bounced back to down Mt. Vernon 3-0 Wednesday night. They will play Washington-Liberty Wednesday and compete in an invitational this weekend.



Volleyball (13-4) continued their dominance throughout the week, beating Wakefield 3-0 on Tuesday and Yorktown 3-0 on Thursday. Their weekend featured another invitational, with losses to Alexandria City and Forest Park and a win against Mount Vernon. They play twice more this week: against Langley (12-0) on Tuesday, and Herndon (2-5) on Thursday.



The District Tournament for Golf (2-0) ended in a fourth place finish for the team. Michael Stanford, Leo Perez Sino and Harris Lechtman advanced through District play and will compete in the Northern Region Tournament starting on Wednesday.



Cross Country competed in the Oatlands Invitational on Saturday, with the Varsity A Boys finishing 10th of 94 and the Varsity A Girls finishing 47th of 79. Haley Spoden led the girls finishing 33rd and Sean Sanders led the Boys finishing 29th in the massive meet. They will run again Wednesday at Burke Lake Park.