The 46th Annual Falls Church Festival (www.fallschurchva.gov/Festival) returns this Saturday, September 17, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the City Hall grounds (300 Park Ave.). You’ll find all your favorites, from live music and entertainment to pony rides and other children’s amusements, local vendors, businesses and civic organizations, a Beer Garden, and the Taste of Falls Church! This event is rain or shine.
Admission and Tickets
Admission to the festival is free, but amusement rides, small bite tastes, and beer require the purchase of one or more tickets.
We will have a full roster of restaurants ready to satisfy your every craving with small bites of amazing food. Tickets are $3 per “taste” at each restaurant (some tastes may require two tickets). Event goers can purchase individual taste tickets or 10 taste tickets for $25. Taste tickets are cash only at the outside ticket booths. Credit cards may be used inside the Community Center. There is no onsite ATM. Tickets will not be sold after 3:30pm.
Taste of Falls Church
Participating restaurants include:
- Baddpizza
- Café Kindred
- Clare and Don’s
- Harvey’s
- Hot N Juicy Crawfish
- Island Fin Poke
- Lazy Mike’s
- Mark’s Pub
- Nothing Bundt Cakes
- One 1ea Taiwanese Cafe
- Open Road
- Taco Rock
- Thompson Italian
Beer Garden
The Tori McKinney ROCK STAR REALTY GROUP Beer Garden returns to this year’s event, with selections from Audacious Aleworks and Solace Outpost. The Beer Garden will be located near the main stage and serve alcohol from 11:00 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. Anyone can enter the Beer Garden, but only those with a valid identification can purchase and consume alcohol.
Entertainment for the Entire Family
Main Stage
10:00 a.m. – Welcoming Falls Church
11:00 a.m. – Ocho De Bastos
12:15 p.m. – Big Tow
1:30 p.m. – All You Need is Beatles
2:45 p.m. – Lil Maceo
Children’s Stage
11:00 a.m. – Mr. Gabe
12:15 p.m. – Magician Drew Owen
1:30 p.m. – Rocknoceros
2:45 p.m. – Bach to Rock
10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Children’s Crafts, Pony Rides and Amusements
Event Sponsors
Thank you to the sponsors of the 2022 Falls Church Festival:
- Aqua – Tots (Children’s Entertainment)
- babycito
- Capital Area Pediatrics
- Communikids (Children’s Crafts)
- Falls Church News-Press
- Goldfish Swim School Falls Church
- Heartland Foods
- Patient First
- Power Home Remodeling
- Prince William Home Improvement
- The Kensington
- Tori McKinney ROCK STAR REALTY (Entertainment and Beer Garden)