The 46th Annual Falls Church Festival (www.fallschurchva.gov/Festival) returns this Saturday, September 17, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the City Hall grounds (300 Park Ave.). You’ll find all your favorites, from live music and entertainment to pony rides and other children’s amusements, local vendors, businesses and civic organizations, a Beer Garden, and the Taste of Falls Church! This event is rain or shine.

Admission and Tickets

Admission to the festival is free, but amusement rides, small bite tastes, and beer require the purchase of one or more tickets.

We will have a full roster of restaurants ready to satisfy your every craving with small bites of amazing food. Tickets are $3 per “taste” at each restaurant (some tastes may require two tickets). Event goers can purchase individual taste tickets or 10 taste tickets for $25. Taste tickets are cash only at the outside ticket booths. Credit cards may be used inside the Community Center. There is no onsite ATM. Tickets will not be sold after 3:30pm.

Taste of Falls Church

Participating restaurants include:

Baddpizza

Café Kindred

Clare and Don’s

Harvey’s

Hot N Juicy Crawfish

Island Fin Poke

Lazy Mike’s

Mark’s Pub

Nothing Bundt Cakes

One 1ea Taiwanese Cafe

Open Road

Taco Rock

Thompson Italian

Beer Garden

The Tori McKinney ROCK STAR REALTY GROUP Beer Garden returns to this year’s event, with selections from Audacious Aleworks and Solace Outpost. The Beer Garden will be located near the main stage and serve alcohol from 11:00 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. Anyone can enter the Beer Garden, but only those with a valid identification can purchase and consume alcohol.

Entertainment for the Entire Family

Main Stage

10:00 a.m. – Welcoming Falls Church

11:00 a.m. – Ocho De Bastos

12:15 p.m. – Big Tow

1:30 p.m. – All You Need is Beatles

2:45 p.m. – Lil Maceo



Children’s Stage

11:00 a.m. – Mr. Gabe

12:15 p.m. – Magician Drew Owen

1:30 p.m. – Rocknoceros

2:45 p.m. – Bach to Rock

10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Children’s Crafts, Pony Rides and Amusements



Event Sponsors

Thank you to the sponsors of the 2022 Falls Church Festival:

Aqua – Tots (Children’s Entertainment)

babycito

Capital Area Pediatrics

Communikids (Children’s Crafts)

Falls Church News-Press

Goldfish Swim School Falls Church

Heartland Foods

Patient First

Power Home Remodeling

Prince William Home Improvement

The Kensington

Tori McKinney ROCK STAR REALTY (Entertainment and Beer Garden)