Around F.C.

FCCPS School Board Members Office Hours

by Nick Gatz

FCCPS School Board Chair Laura Downs and Vice-Chair Tate Gould will be holding “office hours” at Liberty BBQ (370 West Broad) on Wednesday, September 21 from 6:00-8:00 pm. Parents, students, teachers, staff, and community members may drop by (no registration required) to ask questions and offer feedback in a casual environment.  As this will not be a private setting, school and community members who prefer to have a private exchange with the School Board can locate members’ email addresses at:  https://www.fccps.org/page/school-board.