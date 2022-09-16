FCCPS School Board Members Office Hours

FCCPS School Board Chair Laura Downs and Vice-Chair Tate Gould will be holding “office hours” at Liberty BBQ (370 West Broad) on Wednesday, September 21 from 6:00-8:00 pm. Parents, students, teachers, staff, and community members may drop by (no registration required) to ask questions and offer feedback in a casual environment. As this will not be a private setting, school and community members who prefer to have a private exchange with the School Board can locate members’ email addresses at: https://www.fccps.org/page/school-board.

