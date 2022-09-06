Frisch Will Run for Virginia Delegate Seat Vacated by Keam

Today, following news that Virginia Delegate Mark Keam is departing for a post in the Biden administration, Karl Frisch announced his candidacy to fill the 35th district seat, saying he would fight for “a future where no Virginian is left behind” and “stand up to Governor Youngkin and the far-right.” A special election is not yet scheduled.

In 2019, Frisch was elected to represent Providence District on the Fairfax County School Board, receiving more votes than any school board candidate in the district’s history. He is the first openly LGBTQ+ person elected to local office in Virginia’s largest county.

Before his election, Frisch earned a national reputation as an effective public policy advocate in our nation’s capital. Most recently, as executive director of consumer watchdog Allied Progress, he drove to Washington every morning to fight the Trump administration’s betrayal of struggling Americans targeted by predatory lenders, shady student loan processors, and financial scammers.

In making his announcement, Frisch said:

“Mark Keam has represented us well for more than a decade. We have much to be grateful for in his legacy of leadership and service to our community.

“To create a future where no Virginian is left behind, we need a progressive fighter in Richmond with a record of results we can count on. We need someone who will stand up to Governor Youngkin and the far-right – someone who will work every day to protect our world-class public schools, defend reproductive freedom, build an economy that works for everyone, prevent gun violence, heal our planet, and preserve our democracy.

“That is the kind of leadership I can deliver, and that is why I am announcing my candidacy for Virginia House of Delegates in the 35th district.”

Frisch enters the race with distinct advantages:

ISSUES: He has built a compelling record of accomplishment on issues that matter to the district’s progressive electorate.

DISTRICT: He has represented nearly two-thirds of the district on the School Board – 12 of its 19 precincts.

RESOURCES: He is an energetic small-dollar fundraiser with more than $140,000 in his campaign account.

BROAD SUPPORT: An array of federal, state, and local officials – current and former – have already endorsed Frisch’s campaign, including:

Congressman Don Beyer

Former Virginia Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn

Fairfax County Chairman Jeff McKay

Former Fairfax County Chairman Sharon Bulova

Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano

Virginia Senator Janet Howell

Virginia Senator David Marsden

Virginia Senator George Barker

Virginia Senator Adam Ebbin

Virginia Delegate Marcus Simon

Virginia Delegate David Bulova

Virginia Delegate Irene Shin

Virginia Delegate Mark Sickles

Virginia Delegate Alfonso Lopez

Providence Supervisor Dalia Palchik

Hunter Mill Supervisor Walter Alcorn

Mason Supervisor Penny Gross

Franconia Supervisor Rodney Lusk

Braddock Supervisor James Walkinshaw

Dranesville Supervisor John Foust

School Board Chair Rachna Sizemore Heizer (At-Large)

School Board Vice Chair Tamara Derenak Kaufax (Franconia)

Springfield School Board Member Laura Jane Cohen

Mason School Board Member Dr. Ricardy Anderson

Dranesville School Board Member Elaine Tholen

Mt. Vernon School Board Member Karen Corbett Sanders

Braddock School Board Member Megan McLaughlin

Former Providence School Board Member Phil Niedzielski-Eichner

Former Providence School Board Member Ernestine Heastie

Former Hunter Mill School Board Member Pat Hynes

Former Mason School Board Member Sandy Evans

Former Dranesville School Board Member Janie Straus

Monica Billger, NoVA Soil & Water Conservation District Board

Chris Koerner, NoVA Soil & Water Conservation District Board

Jerry Peters, NoVA Soil & Water Conservation District Board

The 35th district includes neighborhoods like McLean, Tysons, Dunn Loring, the Town of Vienna, Oakton, and Penderbrook. Following the November 2023 election, the 35th district will become the 12th district, losing some precincts while gaining others. Frisch lives in both configurations.



More information about Frisch’s background and priorities can be found on his new campaign website (KarlFrisch.com) or by following him on Twitter and Facebook.