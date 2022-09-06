Frisch Will Run for Virginia Delegate Seat Vacated by Keam

Today, following news that Virginia Delegate Mark Keam is departing for a post in the Biden administration, Karl Frisch announced his candidacy to fill the 35th district seat, saying he would fight for “a future where no Virginian is left behind” and “stand up to Governor Youngkin and the far-right.” A special election is not yet scheduled.
In 2019, Frisch was elected to represent Providence District on the Fairfax County School Board, receiving more votes than any school board candidate in the district’s history. He is the first openly LGBTQ+ person elected to local office in Virginia’s largest county.
Before his election, Frisch earned a national reputation as an effective public policy advocate in our nation’s capital. Most recently, as executive director of consumer watchdog Allied Progress, he drove to Washington every morning to fight the Trump administration’s betrayal of struggling Americans targeted by predatory lenders, shady student loan processors, and financial scammers.
In making his announcement, Frisch said:
“Mark Keam has represented us well for more than a decade. We have much to be grateful for in his legacy of leadership and service to our community.
“To create a future where no Virginian is left behind, we need a progressive fighter in Richmond with a record of results we can count on. We need someone who will stand up to Governor Youngkin and the far-right – someone who will work every day to protect our world-class public schools, defend reproductive freedom, build an economy that works for everyone, prevent gun violence, heal our planet, and preserve our democracy.
“That is the kind of leadership I can deliver, and that is why I am announcing my candidacy for Virginia House of Delegates in the 35th district.”
Frisch enters the race with distinct advantages:
- ISSUES: He has built a compelling record of accomplishment on issues that matter to the district’s progressive electorate.
- DISTRICT: He has represented nearly two-thirds of the district on the School Board – 12 of its 19 precincts.
- RESOURCES: He is an energetic small-dollar fundraiser with more than $140,000 in his campaign account.
- BROAD SUPPORT: An array of federal, state, and local officials – current and former – have already endorsed Frisch’s campaign, including:
- Congressman Don Beyer
- Former Virginia Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn
- Fairfax County Chairman Jeff McKay
- Former Fairfax County Chairman Sharon Bulova
- Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano
- Virginia Senator Janet Howell
- Virginia Senator David Marsden
- Virginia Senator George Barker
- Virginia Senator Adam Ebbin
- Virginia Delegate Marcus Simon
- Virginia Delegate David Bulova
- Virginia Delegate Irene Shin
- Virginia Delegate Mark Sickles
- Virginia Delegate Alfonso Lopez
- Providence Supervisor Dalia Palchik
- Hunter Mill Supervisor Walter Alcorn
- Mason Supervisor Penny Gross
- Franconia Supervisor Rodney Lusk
- Braddock Supervisor James Walkinshaw
- Dranesville Supervisor John Foust
- School Board Chair Rachna Sizemore Heizer (At-Large)
- School Board Vice Chair Tamara Derenak Kaufax (Franconia)
- Springfield School Board Member Laura Jane Cohen
- Mason School Board Member Dr. Ricardy Anderson
- Dranesville School Board Member Elaine Tholen
- Mt. Vernon School Board Member Karen Corbett Sanders
- Braddock School Board Member Megan McLaughlin
- Former Providence School Board Member Phil Niedzielski-Eichner
- Former Providence School Board Member Ernestine Heastie
- Former Hunter Mill School Board Member Pat Hynes
- Former Mason School Board Member Sandy Evans
- Former Dranesville School Board Member Janie Straus
- Monica Billger, NoVA Soil & Water Conservation District Board
- Chris Koerner, NoVA Soil & Water Conservation District Board
- Jerry Peters, NoVA Soil & Water Conservation District Board
The 35th district includes neighborhoods like McLean, Tysons, Dunn Loring, the Town of Vienna, Oakton, and Penderbrook. Following the November 2023 election, the 35th district will become the 12th district, losing some precincts while gaining others. Frisch lives in both configurations.
More information about Frisch’s background and priorities can be found on his new campaign website (KarlFrisch.com) or by following him on Twitter and Facebook.