Falls Church News Briefs

Classes Begin Without a Hitch on Five F.C. School Campuses

As students and staff returned to school Monday, everyone was excited to be back in the classroom. Superintendent Peter Noonan, School Board Chair Laura Downs, and Vice Chair Tate Gould made Day 1 tours of all five schools. At Mount Daniel and Oak Street, teachers and staff greeted students as they arrived. While at Jessie Thackrey Preschool, the youngest learners of FCCPS explored their classrooms and made new friends.

Reproductive Rights Forum Set Next Thursday, Sept. 8

Arlington-based State Sen. Barbara Favola and Delegates Patrick Hope and Rip Sullivan will host an informational town hall on Thursday, Sept. 8 to discuss reproductive health care in Virginia. Also participating will be Dr. Aimee Danielson, an expert in maternal mental health, and Jamie Lockhart, the head of Planned Parenthood Advocates of Virginia.

New Tennis Business Opens On Sept. 10 in Falls Church

Tennis String Theory is opening its new Falls Church retail storefront, 7115 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church, marking the brick-and-mortar return for a local family with a 46+year retail history in Falls Church. Under the guidance of proprietor Jennifer “Ivy” Smith, daughter of the tennis store’s founder, the new shop will expand to 900 square feet of retail space.



Ivy has extensive knowledge of tennis and racquet sports, gained over the years as she worked with her father at the shop he originally established. As one of a few female racquet stringers on the East Coast, Ivy brings her experience and technical ability to what has traditionally been a male-dominated field.



Tennis String Theory is much more than a retail outlet, as Ivy and her team provide extensive guidance to assist every player’s skill level, style and find the best gear to enhance their game. The store offers a wide selection of racquets, shoes, clothing, bags, racquet stringing and grip services. The retail space includes a hitting area. Tennis is the store’s specialty, but pickleball, racquetball and squash gear is also available.

The new store’s grand reopening is happening Saturday, Sept. 10 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., with a slate of exciting activities to be announced soon.

N. Va. Transportation Group To Meet New Metro CEO Tonight

Members of the Northern Virginia Transportation Commission (NVTC) will welcome new Metro GM/CEO Randy Clarke and review upcoming public outreach efforts for the NVTC-led Envision Route 7 Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system planning effort at their monthly meeting tonight.



Commissioners will welcome newly-appointed Metro General Manager and CEO Randy Clarke. It will be Clarke’s first meeting with the full commission since joining Metro in late July. Clarke’s appearance comes a week before Metro shuts down the Yellow Line in Northern Virginia for major construction.



NVTC’s appointees to the Metro Board of Directors and members of the NVTC WMATA Committee will provide updates on the shutdown and available travel alternatives.



Then the NVTC staff will brief Commissioners on public outreach efforts this fall designed to gather feedback on the Envision Route 7 BRT system



NVTC leads the project which, when completed, will provide high-quality, high-capacity transit service between Tysons and Mark Center in Alexandria, via Seven Corners, Falls Church and the East Falls Church Metrorail Station.



The project is currently undertaking a mobility study which will provide analysis of traffic operations and impacts as well as include extensive public outreach focused on the City of Fall Church segment of the corridor. Outreach will begin in mid-September and include digital communications, a public meeting on October 11 and at in-person events.

Tonight’s meeting will be held Thursday, September 1 at 7 p.m. at NVTC’s offices: 2300 Wilson Boulevard, First Floor Conference Room, Arlington, Virginia, 22201. It will be livestreamed on NVTC’s YouTube channel.