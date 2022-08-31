Statesmen Lose to Wildcats

Under the hot August sun, Marshall High School played their second and final pre-season scrimmage Thursday against Centreville High School, falling to last year’s Concorde Division finalists 34-3.

(Note: With the game being a scrimmage, some players were wearing different numbers, and rosters have not been fully set for the season on school websites. If a player’s name could not be confirmed they will be referred to by their number.)



The Wildcats, ranked 8th in Class 6 by MaxPreps, brought a hefty challenge to a Statesman squad that finished 5-6 last season. That showed on the field, as Marshall managed just three points through the entire game.



Last year’s Centreville Wildcats finished 10-3, led by current senior and Villanova commit Isaiah Ragland.

Ragland and his team showed no sign of relenting from last season, pulling away early on. After the two teams traded field goals, things looked bright for the Statesmen as a 40-yard completion brought them to the edge of the redzone. However, hopes were shattered following a pick carried for a touchdown by Centreville’s #44.



The drive following, Marshall again turned the ball over. This time deep in their own half, giving up a touchdown pass on the first play of Centreville’s following drive.

Centreville then punctuated the first half with another passing touchdown completed by #3, putting them up 24-3.



The second half was more of the same. A touchdown within minutes of kickoff again from Centreville’s #3 all but cemented the loss for Marshall.



The Wildcats would later tack on a field goal to bring the game to its final score of 34-3.

Following a rough loss to Centreville in this scrimmage, the Statesmen will have a chance to bounce back against what could be an easier opponent in their regular season starter.

Marshall will have a chance to bounce back when they open their season at Washington-Liberty, who are ranked 43rd in Class 6 according to MaxPreps.