U.S. Rep. Don Beyer, who represents Falls Church in his 8th District of Northern Virginia, is currently part of a Congressional delegation that followed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to visit Taiwan this week. The delegation is being led by Sen. Edward J. Markey (D-Mass), chair of the Senate Foreign Relations subcommittee on East Asia and the Pacific, and is due back in this region this weekend.

The bipartisan delegation includes Beyer and his co-chair on the congressional Nuclear Weapons and Arms Control Working Group, Rep. John Garamenda of California. Reps. Alan Lowenthal of California and Aumua Coleman Radewagen of American Samoa are also on the trip. The delegation was due to reaffirm the United States’ support for Taiwan as guided by the Taiwan Relations Act, U.S.-China Joint Communiques, and the Six Assurances and encourage stability and peace across the Taiwan Strait.

It was slated to meet with elected leaders and members of the private sector to discuss shared interests including reducing tensions in the Taiwan Strait and expanding economic cooperation, including investments in semiconductors.