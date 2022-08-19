Missing Teen Found Safe

Friday, August 19, 2022 – Tyler Maria Wooding was found safe last night.



Thank you to everyone who shared the missing teen’s information or took a moment to mention it to a neighbor. The Little City truly is a community that looks out for one another, and the Police Department thanks everyone for the support.

————————————————-



ORIGINAL NEWS RELEASE

Tuesday, August 16, 2022 — The City of Falls Church Police want to help a teen return to the City. Tyler Maria Wooding is 13 years old and was last seen in the city at 8:30 p.m. on Monday, August 15.



Tyler is 5 feet, 4 inches tall, has black and blonde hair, brown eyes, and wears glasses. She was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a “bebe” logo, gray sweatpants, and orange sandals with socks.



Anyone with information should contact the City of Falls Church Police at 703-241-5053 (TTY 711) or [email protected] .