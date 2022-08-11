Falls Church Events Calendar: August 11 – 17, 2022

Local Events

The mosaic District is offering a variety of weekly events, including “Yoga in the Park,” which allows participants to practice yoga and enjoy the warm weather. (Photo courtesy: Alexa Garcia)

Thursday, August 11

Adult African Drumming Funfare. Rediscover your inner child and join Kofi Dennis in making steady-beat and rhythmic patterns with the African djembe drums and shekeres. Located at the Tysons-Pimmit Meeting Rooms 1 and 2 at Tysons-Pimmit Regional Library from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Registration required. For more information, call 703-790-8088 (Option 4).

Sally Imbriano in “It’s My Party.” Friday, August 12 at 7:30 p.m. at Creative Cauldron. Help Sally Imbriano celebrate her birthday with beach balls, drink umbrellas, party games, and of course, a rocking set of songs! Come dressed in your best beachwear and let’s party the night away. Featuring fellow actor Ben Ribler, Elisa Rosman (keys), Dakota Kaylor (percussion), and Massimo Zaru-Roque (bass).

Friday, August 12

Veteran Benefits Seminar. An open invite to all Veterans to learn about the benefits available to them. The GFCVC will be Hosting a presentation from The Virginia Department of Veteran Services at the Falls Church Community Center at 5 p.m. at 223 Little Falls Street, Falls Church.

Saturday, August 13

Falls Church Farmers Market. Every Saturday, the Farmers Market features fresh, local produce, meat, dairy, flowers, honey, and more. Covid-19 guidelines observed. (300 Park Ave, Falls Church). 8 a.m. — 12 p.m.

Fire Safety Fair. Come join the Fire and Rescue Department for some fun games and activities to learn about fire safety. Located at Burke Center Meeting Rooms 116 and 117 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Burke Centre Library. The event will be held outside if weather conditions are nice.

August Del Ray Vintage & Flea Market. The DelRay Vintage Flea Market from 9am-2pm Mount Vernon Avenue & East Bellefonte Avenue, Alexandria, VA, 22301. Two lots of vendors selling vintage, thrift, antique, artisan, and more! The Alexandria Animal Welfare League will be on site with their WAGGIN’ WHEELS mobile adoption unit from 9:30 a.m. — 11:30 a.m.

Films in the Park. Strawberry Park in the Mosaic District is showing ‘Encanto’ as part of their Films in the Park series. Films start at 7 p.m., rain or shine.

St. Philip 60th Anniversary Celebration. St. Philip is turning 60 years old! To celebrate, Bishop Burbidge will be here for a bilingual Mass on Saturday, August 13 at 5:30 p.m.

Sunday, August 14

FRESHFARM Farmers Market. Located in the shopping district of the Mosaic neighborhood in Fairfax, this family-friendly market is the perfect spot to shop for locally grown fruits and vegetables, pastured eggs, dairy products, sweet and savory baked goods, kombucha, cold-pressed juices, ice cream, handmade dog treats, and more.

Tai Chi Class. Scott Mathews has been studying the “37 postures of Chen Man-Ching” for more than 20 years. The form emphasizes posture, relaxation, and smooth continuous motion. This is a beginner’s class, appropriate for students with little or no experience in Tai Chi. Located at the Sherwood Meeting Room at the Sherwood Regional Library from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Tuesday, August 16

Yoga In The Park. Take a moment to relax this summer by going to Yoga in the Park hosted by local fitness professionals. Complimentary for all levels – no registration required. Located in Strawberry Park in front of Angelika at the Mosaic District in Fairfax, VA, participants are encouraged to bring a mat, hat, sunglasses, sunscreen and other outdoor accessories.

Wednesday, August 17

Rooftop Hitt Series. On the roof of the Market Garage at the Mosaic District, a HITT class will be hosted by local fitness professionals. Located at 8925 Glass Alley in Fairfax, participants are encouraged to come 15 minutes prior to the class and bring outdoor accessories such as hats, sunglasses and sunscreen.

Craft and Chat. Get crafty and chat over a warm cup of tea. Bring a craft project from home, or work on one of the crafts provided, while enjoying a warm cup of tea with company. All supplies provided. No registration necessary. Located in the Sherwood Meeting Room at the Sherwood Regional Library from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Chair & Mat Yoga Class. This class uses both the yoga mat and a chair, designed for relaxation. An invitation to join this virtual class will be emailed one day prior to the start time. From 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. by Fairfax County Public Library. Event URL will be sent via registration email.

Live Music

Thursday, August 11

Big Howdy Band. Fairfax County Government Center (12000 Government Center Parkway, Fairfax, VA). 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Cathy Ponton King. Nottoway Park Location (9537 Courthouse Rd., Vienna, VA). 7:30 p.m.

Friday, August 12

Crys Matthews and Heather Mae. Mason District Park (6621 Columbia Pike, Annandale, VA). 7:30 p.m.

Mars Rodeo. Royal Lake Park (5344 Gainsborough Dr., Fairfax, VA). 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The Gibson Brothers. Grist Mill Location (4710 Mt. Vernon Memorial Hwy, Alexandria, VA). 7:30 p.m.

The Nitehawks Swing Band. Lake Accotink Location (7500 Accotink Park Road, Springfield, VA). 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, August 13

Bumper Jacksons. Arrowbrook Centre Park (2351 Field Point Road, Herndon, VA). 7:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m

Marsha and the Positions. Trinity Centre Parkway (5860 Trinity Parkway, Centreville, VA). 7:00 p.m.

Ms. Niki. Ellanor C. Lawrence Park (5040 Walney Road, Chantilly, VA). 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.

Peruvian Cultural Heritage Night ‘Centro Cultural Peru.’ Ossian Hall Park (7900 Heritage Drive, Annandale, VA). 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Rocknoceros. Burke Lake Park (7315 Ox Road, Fairfax Station, VA). 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.

The Uncle Devin Show. Mason District Park (6621 Columbia Pike, Annandale, VA). 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.

Tyler Hughes. Workhouse Arts Center at Lorton (9518 Workhouse Way, Lorton, VA). 7:30 to 9:00 p.m.

Brook Yoder Clare & Don’s Beach Shack. 130 N Washington St, Falls Church, VA 22046 5 p.m.

Sunday, August 14

Circus No. 9. Mason District Park (6621 Columbia Pike, Annandale, VA). 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, August 17

Centro Cultural Peru. Graham Road Community Building (3036 Graham Road, Falls Church, VA). 7:30 p.m.

Rafael Ortiz & El Tumbao Urbano. Mason District Park (6621 Columbia Pike, Annandale, VA). 7:30 p.m.

Speidel, Goodrich, Goggin & Lille. Burke Lake Park (7315 Ox Road, Fairfax Station, VA). 7:30 p.m.

Theater & Arts

Thursday, August 11

Providence Presents. As part of the Fairfax County Park Authority’s Summer Entertainment Series, the Providence District will be hosting an ongoing set of live music performances at Nottoway Park (found at 9601 Courthouse Rd, Vienna) and Graham Road Community Building (located at 3036 Graham Rd, Falls Church) on Wednesday and Thursday nights, throughout the month of August. The upcoming shows at Nottoway Park are as follows — Thursday, August 11: Cathy Ponton King (Roots, Blues); Thursday, August 18: Yellow Dubmarine (Beatles Tribute Band); and Thursday, August 25: Billy Coulter (Roots Rock, Pop). The upcoming performances at Graham Road Community Building are — Wednesday, August 17: Centro Cultural Peru (Peruvian Dance); and Wednesday, August 24: Caiso Steel Drum Band (Caribbean Music). Those wishing to volunteer at an event can email [email protected] For more information, visit fairfaxcounty.gov/parks/performances.

Friday, August 12

2022 Summer Cabaret Series. Sponsored by Sislers Stone and produced by Creative Cauldron, the Summer Cabaret series is a summer-long celebration of music and musical theater. Every Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., now — September 17, audiences will experience some spectacular local talent from the DC area. Upcoming performances will feature Erin Granfield, Alan Naylor, Juliet Lloyd, Sondheim Reunions, Abby Middleton, Favorite Child, JChris, Sally Imbriano, DeCarlo Raspberry, Sarah Anne Stillers, Susan Derry, Wesley Diener and Kanysha Williams. Creative Cauldron is located at 410 S Maple Ave, Falls Church. For more information and tickets, visit creativecauldron.org.

Wednesday, August 17

Audition Announcement: Providence Players Providence Players announces auditions for its first mainstage production of the 2022-2023 season, “November,” by David Mamet, directed by Jayne L. Victor. Auditions will take place August 17 & 18 at the Italian Café in Falls Church. Providence Players is casting 5 roles (gender flexible). No roles are precast, and all roles are open. All backgrounds, ethnicities welcome and encouraged to audition! All those auditioning for this production must be #vaccinated. Find more info at https://bit.ly/3A3udGB.