Falls Church Events Calendar: August 4 – 10, 2022

Local Events

THE 12th ANNUAL LIZZIE BORDEN AXE Throwing Contest will take place on Saturday, August 6th at 400 N. Oak St in the City of Falls Church in support of American Legion Post 130. Registration starts at 11 a.m., practice begins at 12 p.m. and the contest itself will begin at 1 p.m. Registration costs $20 per person. The first place prize is a silver tomahawk. For more information, call 703-533-1945. (Photo: Theresa Irwin)

Thursday, August 4

New Yorker Discussion Group. Monthly discussion group for readers of the New Yorker, presented by Mary Riley Styles Public Library. Email Pete Sullivan ([email protected]) for a Zoom invitation. 2 — 3 p.m.

Solace Outpost Trivia Night. First and second place teams win gift cards. 571-378-1469. (444 W. Broad St, Falls Church). 7 — 9 p.m.

Saturday, August 6

Falls Church Farmers Market. Every Saturday, the Market features fresh, local produce, meat, dairy, flowers, honey, and more. Covid-19 guidelines observed. (300 Park Ave, Falls Church). 8 a.m. — 12 p.m.

Cherry Hill Open House Tours. Cherry Hill historic house and farm is offering docent-led tours now through Oct. Cherry Hill Farmhouse (312 Park Ave, Falls Church). For more information, visit cherryhillfallschurch.org. 10:00 a.m. — 12 p.m.

“My Trip to the Fair” Storytime. Local Author Mallika Appana will read her children’s book “My Trip to the Fair: A Journey Through the Handicrafts of India” and also display how to make one of the handicrafts mentioned in her story. Tysons-Pimmit Regional Library (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church). Craft will involve fabric paint, recommended for ages 5-12. Register online at librarycalendar.fairfaxcounty.gov/event/9355911. 11 — 11:30 a.m.

Wes Iseli Magic Show. Wes Iseli and his family are bringing their magic show back to Mary Riley Styles Public Library (120 N. Virginia Ave, Falls Church). Their magic and illusion show is loaded with audience participation, comedy routines and animal effects. 11 a.m. — 12 p.m.

Paws to Read with Lucy. Those interested are welcome to visit with Lucy, a trained therapy dog, and read aloud to her. Visitors can bring their own book or choose one from the library. Walk-ins welcome. Thomas Jefferson Public Library (7415 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church). 2 — 3 p.m.

Monday, August 8

Meditation for Kids. Tysons-Pimmit Library (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church) is inviting kids ages 5 — 12 and their parents/guardians to a session of guided meditation. Register online at librarycalendar.fairfaxcounty.gov/event/9148391. 3 — 4 p.m.

Nonfiction Book Discussion Group. For August, the group will be discussing “They Can’t Kill Us Until They Kill Us: Essays by Hanif Abdurraqib.” This program will be held virtually over Zoom; register online at mrspl.librarycalendar.com to attend. 7 p.m.

Tuesday, August 9

I Like to Be Me…When I Grow Up. Wolf Trap Master Teaching Artist Kofi Dennis will introduce ways to adapt songs, rituals and activities from other cultures to every family’s daily routine. Participants will take an imaginary journey to share in the movements, sounds and instruments of different West African traditions. Tysons-Pimmit Regional Library (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church). Register online at librarycalendar.fairfaxcounty.gov/event/8906327. 2:30 — 3:15 p.m.

Live Music

Thursday, August 4

City of Fairfax: Main Street Community Band. Fairfax County Government Center (12000 Government Center Parkway, Fairfax). 5:30 p.m

The Seldom Scene. Nottoway Park (9537 Courthouse Rd., Vienna). 7:30 p.m. 703-324-7469.

Elikeh. Frying Pan Farm Park (2709 West Ox Road, Herndon). 7:30 p.m. 703-324-7469.

Friday, August 5

Washington Balalaika Orchestra. Mason District Park (6621 Columbia Pike Annandale). 7:30 p.m. 703-324-7469.

Incendio. Grist Mill (4710 Mt. Vernon Memorial Hwy, Alexandria). 7:30 p.m. 703-324-7469.

Daryl Davis. Royal Lake Park (5344 Gainsborough Dr, Fairfax). 7:30 p.m. 703-324-7469.

City of Fairfax Band Alte Kameraden German Band. Lake Accotink (7500 Accotink Park Road, Springfield). 7:30 p.m. 703-324-7469.

Saturday, August 6

The Grandsons, Jr. Burke Lake Park (7315 Ox Road, Fairfax Station) 10 a.m. 703-324-7469.

The Uncle Devin Show. Visitor Center & Amphitheater (5040 Walney Road, Chantilly) 10 a.m. 703-324-7469.

Marsha and the Positions. Audrey Moore Rec Center (8100 Braddock Road, Annandale) 10 a.m. 703-324-7469.

Lesson Zero. The Austin Grill (8430 Old Keene Mill Rd, Springfield). 7 p.m. 703-644-3111.

Bolivian Cultural Heritage Night: “Fraternidad Folkloria Cultural Morenada Bolivia.” Ossian Hall Park (7900 Heritage Drive, Annandale) 7:30 p.m. 703-324-7469.

High Noon. Arrowbrook Centre Park (2351 Field Point Road, Herndon) 7:30 p.m. 703-324-7469.

Margot MacDonald. Workhouse Arts Center at Lorton (9518 Workhouse Way, Lorton) 7:30 p.m. 703-324-7469.

Sunday, August 7

Arielle Silver. Sandy Spring Museum (17901 Bentley Rd, Sandy Spring, MD). 7 p.m. 301-774-0022.

Wednesday, August 10

123 Andres. Frying Pan Park Visitor Center (2709 West Ox Rd, Herndon). 10:00 a.m. 703-324-7469.

El Tayrona. Graham Road Community Building (3036 Graham Rd, Falls Church) 7:30 p.m. 703-324-7469.

Taisha Estrada. Mason District Park (6621 Columbia Pike, Annandale). 7:30 p.m. 703-324-7469.

THE CONCERTS IN THE PARK, organized by the Falls Church Village Preservation and Improvement Society (VPIS) and the Recreation and Parks Department, wrapped up its final show of the year last week. Concerts in the Park will return next summer for its 31st year of entertainment. Apple Core (pictured here) is a Beatles cover band that often performs the Falls Church area. (Photo: Gordon Theisz)

Theater & Arts

Thursday, August 4

Summer Concerts in Cherry Hill Park. The 2022 Summer Concerts in the Park Series, hosted by the Falls Church Village Preservation and Improvement Society (VPIS) and the Falls Church Recreation and Parks Department, returns for its 30th year of local musical entertainment. Guests have heard a variety of regional artists — ranging in genres from blues to rock to Latin — each week beginning at 7 p.m. at Cherry Hill Park (312 Park Ave, Falls Church) and now, for the summer’s final performance, attendees will get the chance to experience Big Howdy, a group specializing in bluegrass music. Visitors are advised to bring blankets or folding chairs and a picnic dinner, as seating will not be provided. For more information, visit fallschurchva.gov/632/Concerts-in-the-Park.

Providence Presents. As part of the Fairfax County Park Authority’s Summer Entertainment Series, the Providence District will be hosting an ongoing set of live music performances at Nottoway Park (found at 9601 Courthouse Rd, Vienna) and Graham Road Community Building (located at 3036 Graham Rd, Falls Church) on Wednesday and Thursday nights, throughout the month of August. The upcoming shows at Nottoway Park are as follows — Thursday, August 4, The Seldom Scene (Bluegrass); Thursday, August 11: Cathy Ponton King (Roots, Blues); Thursday, August 18: Yellow Dubmarine (Beatles Tribute Band); and Thursday, August 25: Billy Coulter (Roots Rock, Pop). The upcoming performances at Graham Road Community Building are — Wednesday, August 3: The Continentals (Polka Music); Wednesday, August 10: El Tayrona (Colombian Dance); Wednesday, August 17: Centro Cultural Peru (Peruvian Dance); and Wednesday, August 24: Caiso Steel Drum Band (Caribbean Music). Those wishing to volunteer at an event can email [email protected] For more information, visit fairfaxcounty.gov/parks/performances.

As You Like It. Presented by NOVA Nightsky Community Theater, William Shakespeare’s “As You Like It,” a tangled tale of love, lust and mistaken identity, will run Thursday, August 4 — Saturday, August 6, beginning at 7:30 p.m. with three more consecutive showings Thursday, August 11 — Saturday, August 13, all taking place at Vienna Baptist Church (located at 541 Marshall Rd SW, Vienna). This presentation of “As You Like It” is directed by Chuck O’Toole. Patrons are encouraged to bring their own chairs and blankets as the production takes place outdoors. In the event of inclement weather, patrons may attend another night or a re-schedule date will be made available. For more information and tickets, visit novanightskytheater.com/box-office.

Friday, August 5

2022 Summer Cabaret Series. Sponsored by Sislers Stone and produced by Creative Cauldron, the Summer Cabaret series is a season-long celebration of music and musical theater. Every Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., now — September 17, audiences will get to experience spectacular local talent from the DC area. Upcoming performances will feature Abby Middleton, Favorite Child, JChris, Sally Imbriano, DeCarlo Raspberry, Sarah Anne Stillers, Susan Derry, Wesley Diener and Kanysha Williams. Creative Cauldron, a nonprofit professional theater in the City of Falls Church, is located at 410 S Maple Ave, Falls Church. For more information and tickets, visit creativecauldron.org.