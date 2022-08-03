Seniors Getting Ready to Compete in Northern Virginia Senior Olympics.

Hundreds of seniors are registering for the 2022 Northern Virginia Senior Olympics to be held

Sept. 10-24,” says NVSO chairman Herb Levitan. Over 70 individual events will be hosted at 25 different

venues throughout Northern Virginia. “We are also celebrating our 40th Anniversary,” said Levitan who

has been a participant for 20 years. “In 1982 there were far fewer events being offered and only a couple of hundred participants,” said Levitan. “We have grown to nearly 800 participants and 70 plus events,” he said.

A new event this year is weight lifting for both men and women. It will offer three events: back squat,

shoulder press and dead lift. Other events include track, ERG rowing, cycling, swimming, diving, Wii bowling, ten pin bowling, eight and nine ball pool, tennis, scrabble, crossword puzzle, croquet, Mexican train dominoes, Sudoku, handball, rummikub, football and frisbee throw, softball hit and throw, jigsaw puzzle, Mah Jongg, bocce, horseshoes, cribbage, cornhole toss, pickleball, table tennis, 5K Trail race, basketball field goals and free throw, orienteering, field events, racquetball, bunco, line dancing, miniature golf, duplicate bridge, Canasta and badminton. Gold, silver and bronze medals are awarded after each event.

Most events are played by gender in five and 10 year age groups . All events are open to the public. Registration is online only at www.nvso.us . Registration fee is $20 which covers unlimited events. There are additional fees for ten pin bowling, orienteering and cycling. A full list of rules and event locations are on the website as well as photos and results from last year. Adults 50 years of age by Dec. 31 who live in a sponsoring jurisdictions are eligible to participate. There is no onsite or mail in registration.

NVSO is sponsored by the counties of Arlington, Fairfax, Fauquier, Loudoun and Prince William and the cities of Alexandria, Fairfax and Falls Church. NVSO is also supported by Gold Patrons who contribute $1000 enabling NVSO to purchase and replace equipment and services, promote participation and provide awards of recognition. 100% of money donated is used entirely for NVSO activities. It is a non-profit 501-C-3 organization. 2022 Gold Patrons are Hunters Woods at Trails Edge, Chesterbrook Residences, Advanced Hearing Services, Greenspring Retirement Community, Westminster at Lake Ridge, Goodwin Living, Facial Plastic Surgery Center, The Jefferson, Ashleigh at Lansdowne, Heatherwood Retirement Community, Paul Spring Retirement Community, Wellington at Lake Manassas, Koons Arlington Toyota, Chesterbrook Residences and Aarondale Assisted Living.