Legals 7-14-2022

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

CITY COUNCIL

CITY OF FALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA

The ordinance referenced below was given

first reading on July 11, 2022. A public hearing,

second reading, and final City Council action

is scheduled for Monday, July 25, 2022 at

7:30 p.m., or as soon thereafter as the matter

may be heard.

(TO22-13) ORDINANCE TO APPROVE THE

ACQUISITION OF PROPERTY OWNED BY

VIRGINIA TECH (FAIRFAX COUNTY TAX

MAP # 0403-01-0092); TO APPROVE THE

CONVEYANCE OF THAT PROPERTY AND

THE PROPERTY OWNED BY THE CITY

OF FALLS CHURCH, COMMONLY KNOWN

AS THE “VIRGINIA TECH NORTHERN

VIRGINIA CENTER,” (FAIRFAX COUNTY

TAX MAP # 0403-02-0092A) TO CONVERGE

WEST FALLS, LLC; AND TO APPROVE THE

TERMS SET FORTH IN THE PURCHASE

AGREEMENTS

All public hearings will be held in the Council

Chambers, 300 Park Avenue, Falls Church,

Virginia. For copies of legislation, contact

the City Clerk’s office at (703-248-5014) or

[email protected] or visit www.

fallschurchva.gov/councilmeetings. Public

comments may also be sent to [email protected]

fallschurchva.gov. The City of Falls Church

is committed to the letter and spirit of the

Americans with Disabilities Act. To request a

reasonable accommodation for any type of

disability, call 703-248-5014 (TTY 711).

CELESTE HEATH,

CITY CLERK

PUBLIC NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that The Lane Construction

Corporation (VMRC #2022-0664)

has applied for a permit from Virginia Marine

Resources Commission to relocate portions of

Scott’s Run, utilizing natural stream channel

design techniques, and to construct a bridge

crossing over Scott’s Run, at the I-495/Old

Dominion Drive intersection as part of the

I-495 Express Lanes Northern Extension

Project, in Fairfax County. Send Comments/

inquiries within 15 days to: Marine Resources

Commission, Habitat Management Division,

380 Fenwick Road, Building 96, Fort Monroe,

VA 23651 or [email protected]