Legals 7-14-2022

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
CITY COUNCIL
CITY OF FALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA
The ordinance referenced below was given
first reading on July 11, 2022. A public hearing,
second reading, and final City Council action
is scheduled for Monday, July 25, 2022 at
7:30 p.m., or as soon thereafter as the matter
may be heard.
(TO22-13) ORDINANCE TO APPROVE THE
ACQUISITION OF PROPERTY OWNED BY
VIRGINIA TECH (FAIRFAX COUNTY TAX
MAP # 0403-01-0092); TO APPROVE THE
CONVEYANCE OF THAT PROPERTY AND
THE PROPERTY OWNED BY THE CITY
OF FALLS CHURCH, COMMONLY KNOWN
AS THE “VIRGINIA TECH NORTHERN
VIRGINIA CENTER,” (FAIRFAX COUNTY
TAX MAP # 0403-02-0092A) TO CONVERGE
WEST FALLS, LLC; AND TO APPROVE THE
TERMS SET FORTH IN THE PURCHASE
AGREEMENTS
All public hearings will be held in the Council
Chambers, 300 Park Avenue, Falls Church,
Virginia. For copies of legislation, contact
the City Clerk’s office at (703-248-5014) or
[email protected] or visit www.
fallschurchva.gov/councilmeetings. Public
comments may also be sent to [email protected]
fallschurchva.gov. The City of Falls Church
is committed to the letter and spirit of the
Americans with Disabilities Act. To request a
reasonable accommodation for any type of
disability, call 703-248-5014 (TTY 711).
CELESTE HEATH,
CITY CLERK
PUBLIC NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that The Lane Construction
Corporation (VMRC #2022-0664)
has applied for a permit from Virginia Marine
Resources Commission to relocate portions of
Scott’s Run, utilizing natural stream channel
design techniques, and to construct a bridge
crossing over Scott’s Run, at the I-495/Old
Dominion Drive intersection as part of the
I-495 Express Lanes Northern Extension
Project, in Fairfax County. Send Comments/
inquiries within 15 days to: Marine Resources
Commission, Habitat Management Division,
380 Fenwick Road, Building 96, Fort Monroe,
VA 23651 or [email protected]