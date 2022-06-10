Led by Junior Sean Sanders, Marshall HS Athletes Compete in State Track and Field Championship￼

By Nick Porr

A deep and talented roster saw six George C. Marshall High School students compete in solo events at the Track and Field State Championship, alongside teams competing in relay events.

Junior Sean Sanders was the standout athlete, finishing fifth in the 1600m (4:18.98) and sixth in the 800m (1:56.94). Sanders had set the school record for the 1600m earlier this season with a 4:17.89 time at Cassel’s XBC Track Experience in April, which he was not far from topping with his performance at States.

Alongside him in the Boys meet were fellow juniors Christos Proctor who finished 30th in the 100m dash with an 11.51 second time, and Alexander Oliver who finished 19th in the 200m dash with a 22.83.

On the girl’s side, Marshall sent three solo athletes alongside teams competing in two relay events.

The three competing girls consistently ranked in the top 20 athletes in their events.

Junior Haley Spoden ran the 1600m in 5:14.97, finishing 10th. Spoden was Northern Regional Champion in the 3200m run earlier in the season.

Senior Emma Ford competed in the high jump, with her 5’ 0” leap landing her 16th place and tying her personal record.

Finally in her first state appearance, sophomore Jada Patrick finished 15th in the class with a 109-1 mark in the discus throw.

Additionally, Marshall girls finished 19th in the 4×100 relay (52.30) and 17th in the 4×400 relay (4:19.36).

With all but one of the six solo athletes still completing their high school education, the team will look to return to States in full force again next year.