Falls Church Calendar: June 2 – 8, 2022

Local Events

Thursday, June 2

Walk-in Tech Clinic. A tech tutor is available at Thomas Jefferson Library to help visitors with issues and questions. 703-573-1060. (7415 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church). 10 — 11 a.m.

F.C. Fiber Artists. A weekly group for those who knit & crochet. Mary Riley Styles Public Library (120 N. Virginia Ave, Falls Church). Call 703-248-5030 for more info. 10 a.m. — 12 p.m.

Black + White Exhibition (Ends June 26). Featuring art done in black and white, this Falls Church Arts exhibit includes paintings, drawings, collages, and sculpture. F.C. Arts Gallery (700-B W. Broad St, Falls Church). Open Tuesday — Friday from 11 a.m. — 6 p.m. and on weekends from 9 a.m. — 4 p.m.

New Yorker Discussion Group. Monthly discussion group for readers of the New Yorker. Presented by Mary Riley Styles Public Library. Email Pete Sullivan ([email protected]) for a Zoom invite. 2 — 3 p.m.

Cuddle with Kittens. Drop by Mary Riley Styles Public Library for end-of-school-year stress relief. Students in grades 6 — 12 will be able to cuddle with kittens from the Animal Welfare League of Arlington. (120 N. Virginia Ave, Falls Church) 3 — 5 p.m.

Solace Outpost Trivia Night. Trivia every Tuesday and Thursday. First and second place teams win gift cards. 571-378-1469. (444 W. Broad St, Falls Church). 7 — 9 p.m.

Friday, June 3

Tysons Library Quarterly Book Sale. 3-day book sale featuring a variety of books, CD’s and DVD’s. Last day: Sunday, June 5. For more info, email [email protected] or call 703-338-3307. Tysons-Pimmit Regional Library (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church). 10 a.m. — 5 p.m.

Origami Flower Making. Thomas Jefferson Library will host an origami class for adults. (7415 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church.) 1 — 2:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 4

F.C. Farmers Market. Every week, the Market features local produce, meat, dairy, flowers, honey, and more. Covid guidelines observed. (300 Park Ave, Falls Church). 8 a.m. — 12 p.m.

Cherry Hill Open House Tours. Cherry Hill historic house and farm offers free, docent-led tours every Saturday morning through Oct. (312 Park Ave, Falls Church, VA.) 10 a.m. — 12 p.m.

Quinn’s Auction Galleries: Fine and Decorative Arts. This online-only auction will feature Asian, American, European, and Modern art as well as decorative arts such as bronzes, antique pewter pieces, porcelain and fine jewelry. Absentee bids and phone bids placed with the gallery will be accepted. Visit quinnsauction.hibid.com for more information and to bid. 10 a.m. — 12 p.m.

GIVE Tutoring. Free tutoring for children in kindergarten — 6th provided by GIVE, a high school student-run non-profit organization. Thomas Jefferson Library (7415 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church). 12 — 2 p.m.

Plant Swap and Hands on Harvests Garden Talk. All are welcome to bring their houseplant cuttings, seeds and transplants to the Plant Swap at Mary Riley Styles Public Library. There will also be a presentation on local food insecurity from Stacey Evers of Hands on Harvests. (120 N. Virginia Ave, Falls Church.) RSVP for this event at mrspl.librarycalendar.com. 12:30 — 2 p.m.

Family Movie Night. Woodrow Wilson Library will host a screening of “The Spongebob Movie: Sponge on the Run” (2020), rated PG. Covered drinks welcome; no food allowed. Register at librarycalendar.fairfaxcounty.gov. (6101 Knollwood Dr, Falls Church.) 3 — 6 p.m.

Sunday, June 5

NOVA Central Farm Markets. This year-round market features meat, produce, dairy, baked goods, and more. Visit nova.centralfarmmarkets.com for more info. (7731 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church.) 9 a.m. — 1 p.m.

Gun Violence Awareness Event. Join Clare & Don’s for food and ways to reduce gun violence in the community. (130 N Washington St, Falls Church.) 5 p.m.

Monday, June 6

F.C. Arts Cafe & Critique Group. A monthly discussion & critique group hosted by F.C. Arts. Open to all, with or without work to share. For more info, email Pamela Huffman ([email protected]) or visit fallschurcharts.org. Visitors must be fully vaccinated from Covid. (700-B West Broad St, Falls Church, VA.) 12 — 2 p.m.

City Council Work Session. Open to the public; Council Members will discuss upcoming legislation and policy; the public is not generally invited to speak. Video will be available after the meeting online at fallschurchva.gov/councilmeetings and on FCCTV. City Council Chambers (300 Park Ave, Falls Church). 7:30 — 11 p.m.

Live Music

Thursday, June 2

Sam C. Jones. Settle Down Easy Brewing Co. (2822 Fallfax Drive, Falls Church). 6 p.m. 703-573-2011.

Bobby Thompson Trio & Jimi Hendrix Tribute. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St, Falls Church). 7:30 p.m. 703-237-0300.

Kati Jazz Quartet. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $20. 7:30 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Girl Named Tom. The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $39.50. 7:30 p.m.

Friday, June 3

All-Star Purple Party: Prince Tribute. The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $39.50. 7:30 p.m.

All You Need is Beatles. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $20. 8 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Live Music Fridays. Solace Outpost (444 W Broad St, Falls Church, VA 22046). 8 p.m. 571-378-1469.

Tyler Goldstein. Dogwood Tavern (132 W. Broad St, Falls Church). 9:30 p.m. 703-237-8333.

Saturday, June 4

Half Pint Harry. Settle Down Easy Brewing Co. (2822 Fallfax Drive, Falls Church). 6 p.m. 703-573-2011.

Jehovah’s Favorite Choir. Liberty BBQ (370 W Broad, Falls Church). 6:15 p.m. 703-237-8227.

Black Violin. Wolf Trap (1551 Trap Rd, Vienna, VA). $30. 8 p.m. 703-255-1900.

Franklin Music. Dogwood Tavern (132 W. Broad St., Falls Church). 9:30 p.m. 703-237-8333.

The Emo Band. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $15. 10 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Sunday, June 5

DC Rockers Tribute Show. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $5. 12 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Oz Noy feat. Dennis Chambers & Jimmy Haslip. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $35. 7:30 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Jose Feliciano. The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $69.50. 7:30 p.m. 703-549-7500.

Gipsy Kings feat. Nicolas Reyes. Wolf Trap (1551 Trap Rd, Vienna). $39.50. 8 p.m. 703-255-1900.

Tuesday, June 7

Tim O’Brien & Jan Fabricius. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $30. 7:30 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Wednesday, June 8

Mary Gauthier & Jaimee Harris. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $20. 7:30 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Ben Rector: The Joy of Music. Wolf Trap (1551 Trap Rd, Vienna, VA). $32. 8 p.m. 703-255-1900.

Theater & Arts

Thursday, June 2

Inside Signature with Zach Livingston. L.A. based actor Zach Livingston makes his D.C. and Signature Theatre debut as Luke, the unlikely psychic in “The Upstairs Department.” Come learn about his career, his martial arts black belts and whether he’s had any paranormal experiences of his own. This free presentation of Inside Signature will take place at the Shen Rehearsal Room at 1 p.m., no reservation required. All audience members must show proof of vaccination (or negative Covid-19 test) along with a photo ID and wear a mask for all indoor events. For more information on Signature Theatre’s healthy and safety precautions, visit sigtheatre.org/plan-your-visit/safety. This event will be available to stream live and replay after on Signature’s YouTube channel @sigtheatre. Signature Theater is located at 4200 Campbell Ave, Arlington, VA.

Friday, June 3

The Upstairs Department. Playwright Chelsea Marcantel’s story will take the audience on an unexpected, heartfelt journey through the trials and tribulations of familial love, the limits of cynicism, and the inherent wonder of the unexplainable. “The Upstairs Department” centers on Luke who, after a serious illness, wakes up with the power to communicate with the dead. The 90-minute play will follow him and his skeptic sister on a journey to the Lily Dale Spiritualist Community to test out his paranormal talent. Eventually, the two end up summoning more than just voices from the afterlife. Showings will run through Sunday, June 12, with performances on Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 7:30 p.m., Thursdays and Fridays at 8 p.m., Saturdays at 2 and 8 p.m., and Sundays at 2 and 7 p.m. Presented by Signature Theatre (4200 Campbell Ave, Arlington, VA). Call 703-820-9771 or visit sigtheatre.org for more information.

Saturday, June 4

Shear Madness. Set in present-day Georgetown, “Shear Madness,” the second longest-running play in U.S. history, is designed to engage the audience in the role of armchair detective in this quirky, exciting mystery. Taking place within the Shear Madness hairstyling salon after the scissor-stabbing murder of a famous concert pianist, the show combines fast-paced improvisational humor with audience participation to make for a thrilling, hilarious night out. With a slightly different experience each night, the interactive, hilarious whodunit will run through Sunday, Oct. 2. Presented by the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, located at 2700 F St., NW, Washington, D.C. Covid-19 guidelines will be observed; for more information on the Kennedy Center’s Covid Safety Plan, visit kennedy-center.org/visit/covid-safety. For more information, complete showtimes, and tickets, visit kennedy-center.org.

Wednesday, June 8

A Monster Calls. Based on the novel by Patrick Ness and adapted by Sally Cookson and Adam Peck, “A Monster Calls” tells the story of a thirteen-year-old boy named Conor and the night he met a monster knocking at his window. Throughout the play, Conor must learn to tell his own story and face his deepest fears. Recommended for ages 10 and up. “A Monster Calls” will end Sunday, June 12. For complete showtimes and tickets, visit kennedy-center.org.