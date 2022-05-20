Vice President Kamala Harris Speaks at F.C.’s Meridian High Today

Friday, May 20 — Vice President Kamala Harris and Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan will be at the Meridian High School in Falls Church this afternoon to announce a new national initiative for Electric Vehicle (EV) school buses and supporting infrastructure. Superintendent Dr. Peter Noonan said, “We are thrilled to host this event as it is a wonderful opportunity to showcase our EV plans, Sustainability Efforts, and our beautiful new LEED Gold certified state-of-the-art campus.”

A portion of the event, which is closed to all but invited guests, will be streamed live on www.whitehouse.gov/live. The schools’ communications office will send out an alert via email, text, and social media as it is about to begin shortly after 3 p,m,