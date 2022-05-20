Falls Church Little League: Featured ‘Game of the Week’

By Erika Toman

The Avalanche beat the Blueberries 2-1 in a low scoring pitcher’s duel.

Elijah P. and Matteo P. (Photo: Teresa Pipia)



In their final year of Little League, two of the league’s most accomplished players showed what they were made of Wednesday, May 11 by leading their respective teams on the pitching mound. Matteo P. dominated the mound for the Avalanche (coach Pipia, sponsored by Montage Marketing). The pitcher dished a no-hitter through three and two-thirds innings pitched, striking out ten on the way, with no runs allowed. Elijah P. of the Blueberries (coach Greiner, sponsored by Cape Partners LLC) had another sterling performance with nine strikeouts, allowing only three hits in four innings pitched, with two runs allowed.



Not to be outdone, the relief pitchers also had strong outings. Closing out the game for the Avalanche, Patrick S. struck out four batters while allowing only one hit. For the Blueberries, Teddy G. threw one inning, allowing only one hit while striking out two batters.



The Blueberries fought until the end when the Avalanche pulled away for good when Rocky M. drew a walk, setting Luca P. up to steal home and score the winning run.



On the offensive side, Jeremy L. notched the Blueberries only hit. The Avalanche saw hits from from Patrick S., Matteo P., and Thomas P.



The Little League season will be coming to a close this month, so be sure to catch a game! Go to www.fckll.org for the full schedule.