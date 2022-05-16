New Week, Same Winning for Mustangs Athletics

The Meridian High School Mustangs were on a roll at the end of April with wins aplenty in just about all of their athletic programs, and the hot streak has continued into May. Bringing home the most success was the boys’ varsity baseball team, who went 3-0 on the week and now ride a seven game streak to move to 11-4 this season after a slow start. More impressively was the fact that they won all three games in consecutive days, defeating Rappohannock 8-1 on the road on Monday, and then defending their turf against William Monroe 11-1 and Warren County 9-2, on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively.



Both tennis teams split their week 1-1, with the boys falling 0-9 to Rock Ridge on Monday (ending a six game win streak) and then flipping the script with a 9-0 victory over Brentsville on Thursday, both on the road, to bring their total record to 7-4. The girls also lost to Rock Ridge, 1-8, and then similarly dominated Brentsville 9-0, with both of their games coming at home and on the same days. They are now 6-4 on the year.



The girls’ softball team saw action in three contests this past week and was able to win only one of them, though it was a dominant 13-1 victory over Sidwell Friends on Monday at home. They lost their following two games, all in consecutive days, as they traveled to William Monroe Tuesday and Warren County Wednesday, the former by a score of 1-7 and the latter 4-8, bringing their record to 5-8 in what has been a struggle this season.



Both soccer teams swept up this week, although they only played in a combined three contests. The girls defeated Seton 4-0 at home on Monday and then conquered William Monroe on the road the next night by a score of 4-3, moving to 6-3-3 on the season and more impressively 6-1 in their last seven games. Meanwhile the boys won their lone matchup of the week, a 3-2 decision Thursday at home against Lightridge. That leaves lacrosse, where both teams faced Culpeper County on Wednesday, the boys at home and the girls on the road, and both took home dominant victories, with the boys winning 24-8 and the girls 16-5.



Additionally, Meridian’s track and field teams competed at the Skyline Quad Meet on Wednesday this week, and several Mustangs were able to find their way onto the podium in various events. Eli Wildman (boys’ 800m), Grace Crum (girls’ 400m and 800m), and Senya Urbom (long jump) led the way by placing first, while nine others achieved at least one second or third place finish. All in all it was another successful week for Falls Church’s most prominent high school athletics squads, and one that hopefully can continue to carry the momentum forward.