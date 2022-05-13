F.C. Schools Issue Reminder To Get Boosted

In morning announcements today, the Falls Church City Public Schools issued the following reminder about getting vaccinated and boosted:

“Based on CDC guidelines in order to be considered fully vaccinated persons over the age of 12 should have received their primary covid shot series plus a booster!

“With graduation and other year end events coming up, please consider getting your student a booster if they are eligible! This will help them stay in school if they are exposed. Not sure where to get a booster? Try your local CVS, the Harris Teeter Pharmacy, or your primary care provider.



We have seen a steady uptick in Covid and other respiratory cases. If you are sick, please stay home, get a covid test, rest and come back when you are feeling better. Sharing is not caring when it comes to viruses of any kind.

“If you have been exposed to someone with Covid, you should be wearing a mask while you are around other people. This helps keep you and everyone else healthy.

“Not sure if it’s allergies or covid? Both seasonal allergies and Covid-19 can cause cough, fatigue, and headache, but fever and chills are more common with Covid-19.”