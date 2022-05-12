Mustangs JV Lacrosse Dominates, Varsity Loses Tight One on Tuesday Night

Both Meridian boys’ lacrosse teams were in action against the visiting Brentsville Tigers on Tuesday night, and the weather would prove to be nothing short of ideal, with temperature in the high 60s and not a single drop of rain. The junior varsity team took care of business fairly easily in their final game of the season, as they jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the first quarter, with three of those goals coming from freshman midfielder David Gaskins, and then expanded it to 7-1 by halftime. It was up to 11-1 after three frames before Brentsville tacked on three “garbage time” goals, all by Jack Ryan, to make the final score 12-4 in favor of the Mustangs. Gaskins scored four times to lead the team, while Colin Williams found the back of the net twice. Isaac Rosenberger, Alistair Way, Andres Senderowitsch, Connor Fleming, Daylen Martino, and finally Eoin Meadows also tallied for Meridian.

The varsity team would figure to experience a much more competitive battle in their penultimate regular season matchup this season, and it was several minutes into the game before either team scored. Nate Kusic finally broke the stalemate 4:25 into the game and Rex Crespin scored another two minutes later to make it 2-0 in favor of the home team, but the Tigers would come fighting back. Will Tomlinson got the visitors on the board only fifteen seconds after Crespin’s goal, and after Crespin scored again to make it 3-1 for the Mustangs, Brentsville rolled off three straight to take a 4-3 lead after one quarter. George Papadopoulos scored with 7:39 remaining in the second period to tie it up at four, but two more Brentsville goals made it a 4-6 deficit at halftime.

The Tigers would open the scoring in the third period before a furious Meridian rally tied it up at 7, with two goals from Gordon Davig and one from Emmett Wood, and the score would hold until the end of the third quarter. But in spite of a valiant effort from goaltender Graham Gaskins, Brentsville would score the contest’s final two goals to win by a final score of 9-7. The Mustangs fall to 7-6 on the season and will be back in action tomorrow, once again at home, for their season finale (and senior night) against Eastern View.