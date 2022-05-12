In Memoriam: Catherine Livinski

Catherine Livinski, age 82, of Falls Church, VA passed away of natural causes on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. She was born in Stamford, CT in 1939 to Kalenik and Anne (Bodon) Pilipchuk.



Cathy was married to Joseph R. Livinski for 48 years. She attended the University of Connecticut where she studied chemistry and math. She took pride in her roles as wife, homemaker and mother. Cathy was an avid gardener and an excellent chef. She also volunteered at the Fairfax Hospital thrift shop in Annandale, VA for 40 years.



Survived by her children: Pamela Livinski, Susan (David) Knox, Cathy (Matt) Jones and Jonathan (Alicia) Livinski; her grandchildren: Libby, Hannah, Tyler and Kenzie; her sisters: Barbara and Nancy. Cathy is predeceased by her husband, Joe.



A funeral service will be held at 1pm on Monday, May 16, 2022 at the Falls Church Anglican, 6565 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church, VA 22042. A reception will be held at the church after the service; followed by the burial at Columbia Gardens Cemetery.



Flowers are welcome or donations can be made to The Lamb Center at www.thelambcenter.org



