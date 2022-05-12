In Memoriam: Christopher Turner

Christopher Thomas Turner, age 48, of Denver, CO, passed away suddenly on Monday, February 14. He was born in Northern Virginia, and attended George Mason High School (now Meridian High School). He went on to attend Virginia Commonwealth University for one year in Richmond VA.



He was predeceased by his parents, Robert and Frances Sours Turner. He is survived by his daughter Hayley Grace Turner of Boulder, CO and his brother Andrew Greene Turner of Denver, CO.



He moved to Colorado from Richmond, VA in 1997 and never left. He loved the mountains and resided in the small mountain town of Nederland for the majority of his time in Colorado. He worked for many local companies over the years in the service industry, including Eldora Ski Resort, Boulder Country Club, Gold Lake Mountain Resort, Gold Hill Inn, among many other restaurants, bars, and casinos.



Chris found many joys in life during his time here on earth. He had an indescribable love for music, always listening and attending as many concerts as he could. He loved spending time outdoors, whether it be camping, 4-wheeling, or fishing, he enjoyed every minute spent outside. He was an avid Washington Football Team fan; however his love for sports was not limited and extended into attending baseball and basketball games. Chris also had a strong culinary passion, outside of his professional cooking endeavors, he loved to entertain with various dishes and bringing people together with food. He always knew how to light up a room and bring a smile to everyone’s face. His positive energy and liveliness was contagious and he shared it with everyone who knew him.



There will be a celebration of life in Northern Virginia and a burial in Clifton Forge, VA, at a later date. We will always carry Chris’ memory in our hearts.



Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.cristmortuary.com for the Turner family.