Falls Church Calendar: May 12 — 18

LOCAL EVENTS

Thursday, May 12 –

Networking Breakfast. An informal gathering hosted by the Chamber of Commerce for members at The Original Pancake House (7395 Lee Highway.) 8:30 — 9:30 a.m.

Rare Books, Prints, and Autographs. Quinn’s Auction Galleries presents an online auction of rare books, maps, and Americana. Visit quinnsauction.hibid.com/catalog/364673 for more information. 2 p.m.

Friday, May 13 –

Sensory Story Time. A sensory-friendly storytime at Thomas Jefferson Library. For ages 1 — 3. Register at librarycalendar.fairfaxcounty.gov. (7415 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church). 10:30 — 11:30 a.m.

F.C. Arts Academic Drawing. Part of an on-going class on basic academic drawing, led by Iryna Smitchkova. $220 per student, supplies included. Register at fallschurcharts.org/classes. F.C. Arts Gallery (700-B W. Broad St, Falls Church). 2 — 3:30 p.m.

Chess Club for Kids. Each meeting involves chess instruction and practice games. For kids ages 6 — 13. Tysons-Pimmit Regional Library (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church). 4:30 — 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 14 –

Farmers Market. Every Saturday, the F.C. Farmers Market features fresh, local produce, meat, dairy, flowers, and more. Covid-19 guidelines will be observed. (300 Park Ave, Falls Church). 8 a.m. — 12 p.m.

Plein Air Watercolor Painting. Led by Rajendra KC. All levels. $200 per participant; register online at fallschurcharts.org/classes. F.C. Arts Gallery (700-B W. Broad St, Falls Church). 10 a.m. — 12 p.m. and 1 — 3 p.m.

Sing Books with Emily. A singing storytime with Emily Gleichenhaus, with picture books for children of all ages accompanied by Emily’s Symphony of Silly Instruments including ukulele, glockenspiel and kazoo. Register at mrspl.librarycalendar.com. Mary Riley Styles Public Library (120 N Virginia Ave, Falls Church). 11 — 11:30 a.m.

Black + White Exhibition. Featuring art done predominantly in black, white, and gray, this new Falls Church Arts exhibit will include paintings, drawings, and sculpture. F.C. Arts Gallery (700-B W. Broad St, Falls Church). Open Wednesday — Saturday, 11 a.m. — 6 p.m. and Sunday, 11 a.m. — 2 p.m.

Kids in the Kitchen: Making Healthy Snacks. An interactive experience designed to engage kids ages 3 — 8 in learning healthy eating habits and basic cooking skills. Register at librarycalendar.fairfaxcounty.gov. Tysons-Pimmit Regional Library (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church). 11 — 11:30 a.m.

Stormwater Management With Landscaping. Extension Master Gardener Amy Crumpton will cover conservation landscaping, plant selection and other ways homeowners can manage stormwater. Call 703-248-5030 for information. Mary Riley Styles Public Library (120 N. Virginia Ave). 1:30 — 2:30 p.m.

Celebrate Traditional Chinese Culture. Woodrow Wilson Library invites all to celebrate Chinese culture in commemoration of Asian-Pacific American Heritage Month, featuring tea, candies, and traditional hard pillows. (6101 Knollwood Dr, Falls Church.) Register at librarycalendar.fairfaxcounty.gov. 2 — 3 p.m.

Land That Job: Write to Influence. Author Colonel Carla Bass, USAF (Ret) will visit Tysons-Pimmit Regional Library to explore resume writing. (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church) 3 — 4 p.m.

F.C. Little League’s Adult Home Run Derby. Fall Church Little League presents its Adult Home Run Derby and Hit-A-Thon at Westgate Elementary School (7500 Magarity Rd, Falls Church). For details and to register, visit fckll.org. Begins at 6 p.m.

Sunday, May 15 –

NOVA Central Farm Markets. Year-round market featuring meat, produce, baked goods, dairy and other finds. Visit nova.centralfarmmarkets.com for information. (543 Beulah Road, Vienna.) 9 a.m. — 1 p.m.

Teen Volunteer Ice Cream Social. A celebration for Mary Riley Styles Public Library teen volunteers. (120 N. Virginia Ave, Falls Church.) Register at mrspl.librarycalendar.com. 1 — 3 p.m.

F.C. Arts Abstract Painting Class. Part of a continuing summer class led by Bryan Jernigan. All levels. $250 per student. Register at fallschurcharts.org/classes. F.C. Arts Gallery (700-B W. Broad St, Falls Church). 9:30 a.m. — 12:30 p.m.

Monday, May 16 –

Maker Mondays. Kids will create with Legos, Keva Planks, Squigz and more. Materials provided. Thomas Jefferson Library (7415 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church). 5 — 6 p.m.

Sight Words Bingo. Weekly bingo for school-age children. Thomas Jefferson Library (7415 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church). 5:30 — 6 p.m.

Wednesday, May 18 –

Early Release Wednesday: Bottle Gardening. Mary Riley Styles Public Library will host a craft session using recycled plastic bottles to make self-watering planters and composting containers. Register at mrspl.librarycalendar.com. (120 N. Virginia Ave, Falls Church.) 3:30 — 4:30 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Friday, May 13 –

Sotê-Modell Trio. Clare and Don’s Beach Shack (130 N Washington St., Falls Church). 5 p.m. 703-532-9283.

Saturday, May 14 –

Gerry Timlin. Ireland’s Four Provinces (105 W Broad St., Falls Church). 6:30 p.m. 703-534-8999.

Najee. The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). 7:30 p.m. 703-549-7500.

Britton James. Dogwood Tavern (132 W. Broad St., Falls Church). 9:30 p.m. 703-237-8333.

Sunday, May 15 –

Honky Tonk Cassanovas. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 4 p.m. 703-241-9504.

American Crush. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $20. 7 p.m. 703-255-1566.

After 7. The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). 7:30 p.m. 703-549-7500.

Tommy Lepson & Bad Dawgs. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 8:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Monday, May 16 –

Tyler Ramsey with Marian Hunter. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). 7:30 p.m. 703-255-1566.

John 5 with the Haxans. The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). 7:30 p.m. 703-549-7500.

Open Mic Night with Vernon Santmyer. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church). 8 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Tuesday, May 17 –

David Foster. The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $115. 7:30 p.m. 703-549-7500.

Exit 245. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $18. 7:30 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Irish Music Session. Ireland’s Four Provinces (105 W Broad St., Falls Church). 8 p.m. 703-534-8999.

Open Mic with Josh & Andy. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 8 p.m. 703-241-9504

Wednesday, May 18 –

Victor Wooten with Steve Bailey & Gregg Bissonette. The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $45. 7:30 p.m. 703-549-7500.

Yam Haus with Merci. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $15. 8 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Open Mic Night with Bob & Martha. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 8 p.m. 703-241-9504.

THEATER & ARTS

Thursday, May 12 –

Into the Woods. Taking from the stories and characters found within the Grimm fairy tale pantheon, James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim craft a witty, magical musical full of drama, humor and surprises. Among the cast of characters are Cinderella and Jack, with the mysterious woods providing the backdrop to a host of misadventures and entangled consequences. Directed by Helen Hayes Award-winning director Matt Conner. Presented by Creative Cauldron; sponsored by Mark Werblood, Esq., Attorney at Law. “Into the Woods” will run from now — Sunday, May 29, with shows on Thursdays and Fridays at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., and Sundays at 2 and 7 p.m. Creative Cauldron is located at 410 S Maple Ave, Falls Church. Call 703-436-9948 or visit creativecauldron.org for information and for tickets.

Friday, May 13 –

The Upstairs Department. Chelsea Marcantel, author of “Airness” and “Everything is Wonderful,” presents a moving story that takes the audience on a journey highlighting the strong bonds of familial love, the limits of cynicism, and the wonder of the unexplainable. The “Upstairs Department” centers on Luke who, after a serious illness, wakes up with the power to communicate with the dead. He and his skeptic sister set out to test his paranormal talent and soon the pair ends up summoning more than just voices from the afterlife. The show runs through June 12, with performances on Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 7:30 p.m., Thursdays and Fridays at 8 p.m., Saturdays at 2 and 8 p.m., and Sundays at 2 and 7 p.m. Directed by Holly Twyford. Produced by Signature Theatre, located at 4200 Campbell Ave, Arlington. Call 703-820-9771 or visit sigtheatre.org for more information and tickets.

James Taylor’s 1979 Central Park Concert Revisited. The Alden at the McLean Community Center (MCC) is set to feature musicians Lee Lessack and Johnny Rodgers for a special performance of “Live in Central Park Revisited: James Taylor,” a concert based on Taylor’s iconic 1979 concert in New York City’s Central Park. The show will begin at 7 p.m. on Friday, May 13. The Alden is located at 1234 Ingleside Ave, McLean. For information, visit aldentheatre.org or call 703-790-0123. The Alden follows all current local Covid-19 health and safety guidelines.

Saturday, May 14 –

Shear Madness. Set in present-day Georgetown, “Shear Madness” is an interactive theatrical experienced designed to engage locals and visitors alike as armchair detectives to help solve the scissor-stabbing murder of a famed concert pianist. Taking place inside the Shear Madness hairstyling salon, the second longest-running play in the history of American theater combines improvisational humor with audience participation, delivering a unique, hilarious, and thrilling night out. Running through Sunday, Oct. 2. Presented by the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts (2700 F St., NW, Washington, D.C. 20566). Strict Covid-19 health guidelines will be observed; for information on the Kennedy Center’s Covid Safety Plan, visit kennedy-center.org/visit/covid-safety. For general questions, call 202-416-8000. Visit kennedy-center.org for more information, complete showtimes, and tickets.